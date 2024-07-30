The TGV Is No Place for a Princess to Leave 11 Hermes Bags With Jewelry Unsupervised

In the seemingly never-ending plight to discourage thieves from stealing your stuff, whether we're talking about a car, a Rolex, or cheaper stuff like an old bicycle you leave chained outside your apartment building, prevention always plays the most important part. And prevention is exactly what lacked altogether in this instance.
The 2024 Olympic Games are now underway in Paris, France, with the opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games drawing the finest and most impressive assortment of who's who of public figures from all over the world. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, is also there, cheering for the athletes from the national team.
Other members of the Qatar Royal family are also in Paris, though one with considerably less stuff than what she'd left home with. According to reports in the French press, the Emir's sister-in-law had an entire collection of Hermes Birkin bags stolen while on her way to Paris. To add insult to injury, it sounds very much like these were loaded up with valuable personal items and left unsupervised while the Princess traveled by public train.
This sounds almost too silly to be true, and many commenters are already saying this much on social media. But it's coming straight from the local police, who are already investigating the case. Other reports are saying it was the Emir's sister, Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, who was robbed.
They didn't find them, nor did they trace the bags. The Princess told the officers that the handbags contained "highly valuable personal effects," fueling reports that they were packed with diamonds and expensive watches.
As of Sunday, the investigation was still underway, but police wouldn't disclose any details, let alone an estimate of the loss incurred. Contacted for comment, SNCF points to their number one policy regarding luggage and personal items, namely that "The SNCF is not responsible in the event of loss or theft. It is the passenger's sole responsibility to monitor their baggage."
The cheapest Hermes bag will still run you a few thousand dollars, with the most exclusive and rare Hermes Birkin units fetching insane amounts in the higher six figures and beyond. They are in such high demand that even A-listers and one-percenters have to get their names on years-long waitlists before they have the chance to own one, so they've become collectibles and status symbols.
Boarding public transport usually entails keeping a close eye on your stuff. Eleven Hermes bags loaded with who-knows-what sounds about right for hiring a bodyguard before you even consider stepping onboard a train.
The theft happened onboard a TGV (Train a Grande Vitesse) traveling from Nice to Paris on Saturday, July 28. The Princess was accompanied only by her maid, with no word on security personnel for the valuables she was carrying with her on the journey. She alerted the police at noon, with the train stopping en route for 20 minutes while officers looked for the thieves.
