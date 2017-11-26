autoevolution
 

The "Tesla-Killer" Claims Are Back, This Time Aimed at the Unlaunched Roadster

26 Nov 2017, 13:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
They seem to have dialed down lately, but just about one year ago, every new electric vehicle announced by a traditional manufacturer was a "Tesla-killer." The term was used so often, it eventually became a joke.
8 photos
Rimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti VeyronRimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti VeyronRimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti VeyronRimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti VeyronRimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti VeyronRimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti VeyronRimac Concept_One vs. Bugatti Veyron
It was even funnier considering the specs of those vehicles, despite coming to market two, maybe even three years later, were inferior to Tesla's current products, making the claim nothing more than big words for a catchy title.

The other week, Tesla went even further and presented its plans - at least a part of it, since the company should also be working on the Model Y compact crossover - for 2020, which come in the shape of the all-new Roadster.

We probably shouldn't bore you with details about the car as you've probably already heard about them (if not, click here), but suffice to say that if everything holds out for the production model, we're looking at the quickest and fastest car you can buy off-the-shelf, and one that comes at a reasonable price considering.

If anything is going to beat it, it's going to have to be electric since gasoline-powered cars have all but reached their maximum potential when it comes to acceleration. And if anyone's capable of doing it, then it has to be the Croatians at Rimac, the small company behind the superb Concept_One.

Well, it looks like that's precisely what's going to happen, and that even before the new Tesla Roadster hits the market. According to AutoGuide - who gets its information from Jens Sverdup of Auto Iconica, the Rimac distributor for the Americas - the company has been quietly working on an all-new electric hypercar for a few years.

Sverdup says it'll have improved performance compared to the Concept_One, which is an extremely quick car in itself. With Tesla openly announcing its plans, we'll be surprised if Rimac doesn't try to beat the Palo Alto carmaker with a vehicle with comparable specs to the new Roadster - if not better.

Furthermore, the unnamed Rimac hypercar is said to debut sometime during 2018, meaning it would get a two-year headstart compared to Tesla's model. On the other hand, Rimac is a low-volume manufacturer and its car will surely not compete within the same price bracket as the $200,000 Tesla Roadster. But if it delivers the performance, it shouldn't have any problems finding clients even if it costs ten times that.
Rimac ConceptOne rimac tesla roadster electric hypercar electric
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  