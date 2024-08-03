The Tesla Cybertruck Floats Above the Water of a Pool, but Not Quite

Elon Musk said the Tesla Cybertruck will be able to serve briefly as a boat. For that to happen, Tesla came up with a Wade Mode for the EV. Hopefully, that is going to save this red Cybertruck if the pool cover under it fails.
Aaron Burningham has been the owner of a Tesa Cybertruck for a few months and a member of the Tesla Cybertruck Facebook group. He wrapped the stainless steel body of the EV in bright red soon after delivery and started putting the vehicle through its paces. First, he uploaded photos of his experience with it towing. Aaron first towed a boat and then a horse trailer.
"Had a decent amount of stares pulling the boat, but even more so with the horse trailer, haha," he confessed on social media, admitting that it almost felt like towing nothing at all.
This time, he got a lot of attention again, posting about testing the strength of its pool cover. And he found quite a way to do it. He craned up his Tesla Cybertruck and took it down on top of the cover. One of the photos shows the owner himself sitting in the frunk.
The Cybertruck is anything but a light vehicle. The dual-motor version tips the scales at 6,669 pounds (3,025 kilograms), while the tri-motor Cyberbeast is a 6,843-pound (3,104-kilogram) behemoth. Now that's quite a publicity stunt for the manufacturer of that pool cover.
However, Aaron Burningham had to face backlash online following his post, as people accused him of bragging about being rich and performing useless demonstrations or wealth.
"Wanted to find out if an automatic pool cover could hold my Cybertruck," he wrote on Facebook. And it seems that it did, because we got no reports about any flooded Cybertruck, except for the one that we reported about earlier this year. The model looked impeccable, making those who saw it ask themselves: "What's wrong with it? Why is it in a scrap yard?"
And since we talk about flooded Cybertrucks, it is obvious that Elon Musk overpromised and underdelivered once again. Last year, the Tesla CEO said thatthe Cybertruck would be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat. It could "cross rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren't too choppy," he said.
Furthermore, he explained that the goal for a Cybertruck was to be able to cross the water between SpaceX's Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, which is about 1,180 feet (360 meters) in a straight line.
To do that, Tesla equipped the Cybertruck with a Wade Mode. The feature is designed to increase the ride height to the max and pressurize the battery pack to prevent water intrusion.
What an advertisement! https://t.co/2YbFTH9MD0 pic.twitter.com/SGUjYyPtvS— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) August 3, 2024