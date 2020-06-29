The Tango T600, the Electric Micro-Car With Big Dreams and a $420,000 Price Tag

The Tango T600 from startup Commuter Cars is perhaps best known as the little car that made huge claims and was never able to deliver on any of them. It’s also known as the micro-car with an all-electric drivetrain that, back in 2005, got no other than man of the hour, ER star George Clooney, to endorse them directly and even purchase the first production model.
Nothing big ever really came out from Commuter Cars, despite claims that it would deliver the most groundbreaking electric vehicle that would totally, absolutely and irretrievably change city commute – in addition to being advertised as “chick magnet” (no joke). Despite endorsement from Clooney and intense coverage in the media at the time, the Tango T600 never went into production and it seemed that Commuter Cars slowly faded away into obscurity.
As it turns out, they’re still around and, as of late last year, still making these micro-cars. The official website is still online and, by the looks of things, if you have an average of $120,000, you can treat yourself to one of these cute, rather silly-looking cars that are not just all-electric but also incredibly impressive spec-wise.
Back in 1998, Rick Woodbury and his son set up Commuter Cars in Spokane, Washington. Commuting to work, Rick had one of those eye-opening realizations: people were commuting to work by personal car, but no one ever took a passenger, much less carpooled. Given traffic congestion around the world and considering that doubling the number of lanes wasn’t possible, what if someone – say, Rick himself – made a car that took up only half the space? This way, you could fit double the number of cars in the current number of lanes.
The idea is making a comeback of sorts these days, when bike makers are trying to make two-wheelers as comfortable and spacious as micro-cars. And, come to think of it, micro-cars never really went out of fashion: they were never in fashion to speak of, retaining novelty status.
But the Tango T600 is, according to Rick, in a league of its own. Not only is it the most efficient car in the world, it’s also the safest and probably the most spacious given its deceptive exterior, and the fastest and most reliable EV out there. It’s what Commuter Cars claims, we’re not making this up.
“Tango may appear unsafe however, it has a race car roll cage and weighs as much as a mid-sized sedan,” Woodbury says. “With two-thirds of its weight below the floor, it has a five star roll over threshold rating, the same as a 911 Porsche. On the inside it’s very comfortable, you’re right in the center of the car and you’re on the driver’s side on both sides – you’ve got better visibility than any car I’ve ever had.”
The Tango boasts a possible range of up to 150 miles (240 km), depending on what options you choose, which can be further extended if you tow a trailer with regular gas behind you. Because driving this thing is not ridiculous enough.
Powered by two motors, the Tango can be fully charged in just three hours, and comes with extra safety features like a 4-point harness, custom Sparco seats, excellent maneuverability (Commuter Cars claims some sort of record in the Moose Test) and better speed and overall performance than any bike or even regular cars from established marques. You also get a 400-Watt sound system, CD, DVD, Sat-Nav and backup camera, and AC.
Despite being a kit car built of separate parts from other manufacturers (because Commuter Cars could not secure funds to start its own production line), only 12 Tangos were ever made in the company’s 22-year history.
And here’s the cherry on top, which doubles as the blueprint for an unprofitable business: each of these cars cost an estimated $420,000 to make, even though they were sold at an average of $120,000. With this in mind, you have to admire the resilience and determination to keep making these micro-EVs that no one seems to want.
