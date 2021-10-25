The T.50s Niki Lauda: Gordon Murray’s Plan For Slaying Racetracks in Honor of a Champion

More on this:

1 Onboard Video of Gordon Murray's T.50 with Dario Franchitti Driving Is Music to Our Ears

2 Dario Franchitti Drives Gordon Murray's T.50 Hypercar XP4 Prototype

3 Watch: The Gordon Murray T.50 Test Car Screams Around the Track at 12,000 RPM

4 Gordon Murray T.50 Heading to Goodwood Next Weekend for Public and Dynamic Debut

5 Gordon Murray Tests the T.50 XP2 and XP3 With 5,000 RPM Limit