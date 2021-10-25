The T.50s Niki Lauda: Gordon Murray’s Plan For Slaying Racetracks in Honor of a Champion

As Mr. Gordon Murray states, the T.50s is a model that entirely focuses on delivering the best track experience ever. In this regard, the vehicle was designed from the ground up as a parallel project to the T.50, the two vehicles only sharing main drivetrain components.
The T.50s also shares the name of the three-times world champion Formula One racing driver, Nikki Lauda. Over the years, he and Gordon Murray became close friends and, after he passed away in 2019, Murray decided that his new supercar project should bear the name of his distinguished colleague.
Fate has it that there are some strong bonds between the departed champion racing driver and the new T.50s. In 1978, Gordon Murray designed the Formula One BT46B Fan Car which, was driven by Nikki Lauda, who won Swedish Grand Prix that year. Its main highlight was the rear-mounted fan that, besides cooling the engine, allowed for a substantial downforce effect during high-speed driving, enabling the pilot to dominate its competitors during the event. Gordon Murray implemented the same technology in his upcoming track weapon, the T.50s Nikki Lauda.
The exterior design resembles the road-going T.50 supercar and still shares elements taken straight from Murray's most successful project, the McLaren F1. In the T.50s case, the aerodynamic features are dramatic and give away the vehicle's huge performance potential.
The central fin, which features a Nikki Lauda logo, enhances high-speed stability, while the 400mm fan at the rear, also featured on the T.50, complements a massive diffuser with a "Fan Car" lettering on the rear grille and a redesigned delta wing.
The front of the vehicle also features aggressive and aerodynamic-functional styling, highlighting sculpted barge boards improving airflow towards the side ducts, accompanied by a low front splitter and dive planes. In total, the vehicle can produce up to 3,307 lbs (1,500 kg) of downforce when pushed to its limits. According to Mr. Murray, the design is "completely aero driven, but still attractive. There’s not one body panel carried over from the T.50, but the road car has such a strong and classic shape that it still manages to shine through."
This high-performance machine also comes powered by the Cosworth-designed 3.9-liter V12 engine, which has been extensively reworked for the racetrack version, being more potent and fast-revving than its road-legal brother. For starters, it develops 701 hp and 358 lb-ft (485 Nm) of torque on its way to its majestic 12,100 rpm redline. In contrast, the road-legal T.50 powerplant develops "only" 654 hp and 344 lb-ft (467 Nm) of torque.
In the case of the T.50s Nikki Lauda, the potent V12 comes mated to a bespoke Xtrac IGS (Instantaneous Gearshift) six-speed paddle-shift gearbox, a long departure from the six-speed H-pattern manual found on the T.50. The IGS gearbox is designed to offer optimum racetrack performance, with gear ratios being able to be configured in two separate manners. The first arrangement facilitates a higher top speed of 200-210 mph (322-338 kph) while the second configuration plans to make the most out of shorter circuits using closer ratios, improving acceleration but losing out on top speed, the racecar topping out at 170 mph (273 kph).
The supercar makes excellent use of a honeycomb aluminum core design for its chassis construction, which is further enveloped by carbon fiber paneling. Furthermore, the T.50s uses a similar forged aluminum front and rear double wishbone suspension system as seen on the T.50 but revised for track use. Not least, the T.50s takes on a lower stance, being closer to the ground with 3.42 inches (87mm) in the front and 4.56 inches (116mm) in the rear versus its road-going sibling.
This exclusive GMA racing project will only be built in 25 examples, starting from 2023, only after the 100-unit production run of the regular T.50 will be finished. Owning the T.50s Nikki Lauda supercar is no easy feat, considering the big numbers involved. But sure, for the right buyer, the $4.3 million asking price is well deserved. An incredible example of design and engineering mastery, the GMA T.50s Niki Lauda positions itself as one of the most driver-focused performance machines of the decade, having behind some of the most inspired and dedicated people in the industry and a truly unique legacy.
