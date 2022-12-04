'The Surgeon' Transforms Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Into a Work of Art

However, in the case of a particular Bentley unveiled for the very first time at the brand’s pinnacle evening event during Art Basel Miami, both scenarios played out and proved to be profoundly appropriate. Literally, on the heels of the limited-edition launch of the Bentley-inspired sneakers (only 10 pairs of the sneakers were made featuring Bentley craft signatures, diamond quilting, and the 'Surgeon' skull and scalpel monogram) by renowned custom shoe maker Dominic Ciambrone, comes the bespoke Flying Spur Hybrid.
Ciambrone, known as 'The Surgeon' was tasked with taking an already visually distinctive automobile to the next level. The Miami event was the perfect forum for Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house personal commissioning division to showcase the second collaboration with Ciambrone and perfectly represents the company's Bentley’s Beyond100 venture towards fully electric luxury.
The exterior of the Flying Spur Hybrid was finished with a duo-tone paint theme of Anthracite over Anthracite Satin with Satin Bronze hues which are evident on the lower front, side, and rear bumper. Matching Satin Bronze pinstripes highlight the full length of the car. The 22" (55.88 cm) body-matching wheels also have Satin Bronze stripes around the outer rim.
The same finish was used on the Surgeon badges visible on the D pillars and the Hybrid badge on the fender. The exterior profile is heightened by a mysteriously-looking illuminated Flying B radiator mascot in Gloss Black.
Linen is the dominant hue of the interior used on the seats, door panels, and lower fascia while an elegantly contrasting tone of Beluga is used on the fascia top, center through-console, and rear deck. The seats have bronze stitching, piping, 'Surgeon' embroidered on the seats with the Surgeon logo on the headrests.
Contrasting walnut veneers are tastefully used throughout the interior from open-pore Crown Cut Walnut to High Gloss Crown Cut Walnut with Gloss White pinstripes separately the finishes. The skull and crossed scalpel logo appears once again in laser-etched form on the lower veneer. Walnut inserts with a 3-D diamond pattern are used on the rear doors. Once again, Bronze Satin highlights appear sparingly on the speaker cones, steering wheel, and gear lever.
Bentley's rotating display also features a gold overlay of 'Surgeon' adds a different dimension to the automaker's unique knurled finish on controls and touchpoints.
In addition, to revealing The Surgeon Flying Spur Hybrid, two other automobile works of art were presented with specific intentions.
An auction set for February 2023 will feature The Sager Strong Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible in honor of the Hall of Famer and sartorial iconoclast Craig Sager. Known for his outlandish jackets, the inspiration for the car was based on the one Sager wore when he accepted his Jimmy V Perseverance Award in 2016. Proceeds from the auction will go toward the fight against blood Cancer.
Brazilian-born artist and Miami resident Romero Britto was the inspiration for the third vehicle- a Bentley Continental GT V8 Convertible that captures the artist's glowing life philosophy and pop art success. It is not clear whether this vehicle will be part of a future auction or was just the third piece in the exhibition.
