The Supreme Airstream Travel Trailer Is for the Discerning, Young and Hip Vanlifer

Not many people would consider a travel trailer a fashion accessory, but Supreme is here to change that. The New York-based American apparel and lifestyle brand has officially teased a Supreme-branded Airstream Travel Trailer.
The world is still a considerable distance from anything even remotely close to pre-2022 “normal,” so it’s safe to assume that the current trend of vanlifing is here to stay. With more people working remotely and traveling still subject to restrictions and precautions, hitting the road with a mobile home – and turning the road into your own backyard – seems like the wisest and most fun choice right now.
For the young vanlifer that strives to come off as impossibly cool and, just as importantly, has money to burn, Supreme has a new proposition. It’s a Supreme X Airstream Travel Trailer, which has made the cut for the Spring/Summer 2022 collection that will be unveiled worldwide on February 17.
For the time being, we only have a handful of photos and some details about how this very special trailer will be custom-made and, of course, limited-edition. It’s a 22-inch, single-axle Travel Trailer that has been given the Supreme touch throughout, starting from a bright red, Supreme-branded awning, to an interior that can easily and quite comfortably sleep up to four people.
One of the highlights inside is the Supreme couch in the dinette. Made of red ultraleather and with a thick mattress, it can convert into a full bed, to sleep two other guests. The kitchen is all custom cabinetry, with a Moen faucet and sink, convection microwave, stove, and fridge. The bathroom also has a Moen faucet and sink, a toilet and vanity, and a shower with a built-in seat.
Because comfort is more than just custom flooring, this Supreme Airstream also comes with climate control, stereo, HDTV and DVD player. And since we’re talking about a young owner with very deep pockets, other items from the latest collection can be perfect matches for a life on the road, including the Supreme kayaks, a F**k towel, Supreme cast iron skillets, or the Supreme semi-automatic water blaster.
Pricing for the Supreme Airstream has not been made public just yet, but given the mention that it will be a limited edition and considering that one such Airstream starts at $50-60,000 sans the Supreme association, it’s best not to expect it to be cheap.
