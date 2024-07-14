The Stripper Is Two Cars in One: Seriously Fun Dune Buggy and Road-Legal Sports Coupe

Being a pretty easy car to work on, the classic Volkswagen Beetle has become a popular choice for creative car projects over the years. Some of the funniest and quirkiest of all have to be the beach buggies, which have been around for decades.
Everyone must know the Meyers Manx, the first kit-based Beetle project buggy built in 1964, but numerous similar projects soon hit the streets. One of the coolest was the Stripper, a versatile dune buggy with a removable body that is perfect for both urban transport and off-road use.
The Stripper Dune Buggy pictured here is a great example of how the ubiquitous Volkswagen Beetle could be transformed into one seriously fun machine. It is based upon the mechanicals of a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle and stands out with a unique "fastback" design, oversized wheels, eye-catching yellow paint, and a neat interior. It's not clear when exactly it was transformed into a sand cruiser, but it was certainly in the early 1980s, as Corsair Cars produced this dune buggy between 1980 and 1984.
The Stripper buggy was designed by Chuck Beck, a custom car builder who later became known among car enthusiasts for his high-quality Porsche 356 Speedster and 550 Spyder replicas. Manufactured by Corsair Cars, a specialist building race car chassis in Ontario, California, the Stripper is a later development on the beach buggy concept and stands apart from other contemporary dune buggies through its unique design that includes a sturdy tubular steel chassis and a removable fiberglass body.
As mentioned, the vehicle is based on a tough, fully triangulated steel tube frame designed with strength and rigidity in mind, with a built-in roll cage for safety. It borrowed the mechanical parts, including the suspension, drivetrain, and engine, from the donor Volkswagen Beetle. The rear of the buggy allowed easy access to the running gear, and a custom fuel tank was mounted over the rear engine for optimal weight distribution, especially when jumping sand dunes.
The lightweight fiberglass body was made by Wayne Jacobs Fiberglass in San Diego. It was designed so that removing it would be an easy task and included a louvered rear hatchback over a small luggage compartment behind the seats and an opening glassfiber targa top. It only took a few minutes for two people to remove the body by simply disconnecting some wiring and unscrewing some bolts. With the bodywork off, the vehicle transformed into a genuine sand rail with a fully exposed tubular steel frame.
The unit in question here is an original Stripper based on a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle. It boasts a bright yellow livery over a black vinyl interior and perfectly exemplifies the dune buggy's distinctive design. The unique fastback styling is easily noticeable, and the classic black louvered rear hatch is also in place, concealing the small cargo area for bags and beach supplies.
The car boasts a VW ball joint front end and rides on gray steel wheels wrapped in oversized Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires. It also has a windshield and standard buggy headlights mounted on a sturdy front bumper, meaning they remain in place when the body is removed.
The beating heart of this fun machine is a 1600cc flat-four VW Beetle engine that has been recently overhauled. Power is sent back to the rear wheels via a four-speed transaxle, also borrowed from the donor car.
This 1974 Corsair-built Stripper Dune Buggy has now come up for sale out of Schiedam, Netherlands, with 30,460 miles (49,020 km) on the odometer. There is no info on when this particular unit was imported into Europe, but according to the listing on Car & Classic, the vehicle comes with both its original American title and European import documentation.
If you're the adventurous type, you probably know that beach buggies are truly awesome machines. Even in their simplest form, they are some of the most fun cars you can ever own, especially on hot summer days like these. If you're craving some dune jumping and coastal driving this summer, this Stripper might be the right car for you.
This distinctive design means it is essentially two cars in one. It is a road-legal sports coupe with the bodyshell on and a sturdy, fair-weather tubular-framed dune rail for sand driving if you remove the outer bodywork.
Corsair Cars offered the dual-purpose Stripper buggy as a kit. A total of approximately 160 units were produced between 1980 and 1984, and the build process was fairly easy. Buyers had to have a suitable VW Beetle donor car and fit the mechanical components like the suspension, brakes, and steering assembly to the chassis, install the engine, transmission, and wheels, fit the interior, and finally attach the bodywork.
As for the cockpit, it is pretty minimalist but elegant, featuring two bucket seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, a shifter, and a wide array of gauges.
