The Story of the Plymouth Arrow, the Compact Truck You Never Knew Existed

While it sold rebadged versions of various Dodge vehicles for decades, Plymouth was never given trucks like the long-lived D Series and Ram (1960-1993). But the brand built a line of car-based trucks called the PT from 1935 to 1942.
In 1983, it introduced its own version of the Dodge Rampage, a coupe utility compact based on Dodge Omni. But while the Rampage survived for three years on the market, the Plymouth Scamp was discontinued after only one year.
But I'm not here to talk about the PT or the Scamp. Plymouth also introduced a compact pickup truck in the late 1970s. Just like the Scamp, it was a rebadged Dodge. But it was also a captive import, as it was based on the Mitsubishi Forte, the spiritual predecessor to the Triton/L200.
Plymouth began using the Arrow nameplate in 1976, on a compact car based on the first-generation Mitsubishi Lancer. Just like the compact, the Arrow Pickup arrived at a time when U.S. automakers were struggling to compete with imports that offered better fuel economy in a market that had already moved away from large cars.
LUV had been around since 1972, while Ford introduced the Mazda-based Courier in 1973. Mopar, which was playing catch with its rivals, introduced the Dodge D-50 and Plymouth Arrow Pickup in 1979.
The Forte-based trucks were identical, with only steering wheel badges and body emblems setting them apart.
The Arrow Pickup was very competitive on paper. It featured a 6.5-foot-long (two-meter-long) bed and a 1,400-pound (635-kg) payload rating. Its Mitsubishi-sourced four-cylinder engines, a 2.0- and a 2.6-liter, generated 93 and 105 horsepower, respectively.
It had enough grunt to outgun the Chevrolet LUV and Ford Courier, which barely hit 80 horsepower at the time.
There are many reasons why Plymouth's compact truck didn't catch on, starting with the name. Shared with the Lancer-based compact car, the nameplate was rather confusing for American buyers at the time. Especially since both the car and the truck were sold together in dealerships for two years.
In addition, Plymouth didn't do much to alter the Forte's exterior to make it fit into its lineup. The Arrow Pickup was just a Mitsubishi with a Plymouth badge and it looked out of place alongside the Volare and Road Runner.
Mileage was also an issue. Rated at 23 mpg by the EPA, the Arrow was nowhere near as efficient as the Ford Courier, which offered up 27 mpg.
While the Dodge D-50 (later renamed the Ram 50) soldiered on until 1986 and eventually found a small cult following, the Plymouth Arrow Pickup was quickly forgotten. To the point where Plymouth production statistics put together by Mopar enthusiasts ignore it completely.
But there is a silver lining here. Slow sales and lack of interest turned the Arrow Pickup into an affordable classic. Low-mileage examples in excellent condition can be had for less than $10,000. Like this incredibly awesome yellow version that popped up on Bring a Trailer back in 2021.
In 1983, it introduced its own version of the Dodge Rampage, a coupe utility compact based on Dodge Omni. But while the Rampage survived for three years on the market, the Plymouth Scamp was discontinued after only one year.
But I'm not here to talk about the PT or the Scamp. Plymouth also introduced a compact pickup truck in the late 1970s. Just like the Scamp, it was a rebadged Dodge. But it was also a captive import, as it was based on the Mitsubishi Forte, the spiritual predecessor to the Triton/L200.
Plymouth began using the Arrow nameplate in 1976, on a compact car based on the first-generation Mitsubishi Lancer. Just like the compact, the Arrow Pickup arrived at a time when U.S. automakers were struggling to compete with imports that offered better fuel economy in a market that had already moved away from large cars.
LUV had been around since 1972, while Ford introduced the Mazda-based Courier in 1973. Mopar, which was playing catch with its rivals, introduced the Dodge D-50 and Plymouth Arrow Pickup in 1979.
The Forte-based trucks were identical, with only steering wheel badges and body emblems setting them apart.
The Arrow Pickup was very competitive on paper. It featured a 6.5-foot-long (two-meter-long) bed and a 1,400-pound (635-kg) payload rating. Its Mitsubishi-sourced four-cylinder engines, a 2.0- and a 2.6-liter, generated 93 and 105 horsepower, respectively.
It had enough grunt to outgun the Chevrolet LUV and Ford Courier, which barely hit 80 horsepower at the time.
There are many reasons why Plymouth's compact truck didn't catch on, starting with the name. Shared with the Lancer-based compact car, the nameplate was rather confusing for American buyers at the time. Especially since both the car and the truck were sold together in dealerships for two years.
In addition, Plymouth didn't do much to alter the Forte's exterior to make it fit into its lineup. The Arrow Pickup was just a Mitsubishi with a Plymouth badge and it looked out of place alongside the Volare and Road Runner.
Mileage was also an issue. Rated at 23 mpg by the EPA, the Arrow was nowhere near as efficient as the Ford Courier, which offered up 27 mpg.
While the Dodge D-50 (later renamed the Ram 50) soldiered on until 1986 and eventually found a small cult following, the Plymouth Arrow Pickup was quickly forgotten. To the point where Plymouth production statistics put together by Mopar enthusiasts ignore it completely.
But there is a silver lining here. Slow sales and lack of interest turned the Arrow Pickup into an affordable classic. Low-mileage examples in excellent condition can be had for less than $10,000. Like this incredibly awesome yellow version that popped up on Bring a Trailer back in 2021.