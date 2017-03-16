autoevolution
The Stig Is Tired of Supercars, Switches to Driving a 100 HP Sleeper Bumper Car

 
16 Mar 2017
As it turns out, The Stig is a bit tired of driving one supercar after another. So, what has Top Gear's tame racing drive done - is it on a hypercar-only diet? Not really. Instead, it seems that Stiggie will be found inside a contraption that can be described as a... sleeper bumper car.
The contraption, which might still be in the works as you're reading this, comes from Colin Furze. You know, the British DIY hero whose adventures we've been following for a few years now. From the world's fastest mobility scooter to a hover bike that can actually lift a man off the ground, this guy can put together just about any sort of machine.

The practical man, who claims he has acquired all his skills mixing Internet videos with tons of experimentation, has turned into a bit of a YouTube personality, so his collaboration with Top Gear shouldn't come as a surprise.

As for the vehicle that will fill in the velocity void found inside The Stig, this started out in life as a 1960s bumper car. Nevertheless, the body of the thing is probably the only thing that stays in place.

The rest of the ingredients thrown into this potentially terrifying melange involve a custom chassis, a go-kart rear axle and a Honda motorcycle engine delivering around 100 ponies.

Did we mention the overly tight packaging dictated by the body has determined Colin to turn to what is basically a three-wheeler setup? However, judging by how The Stig is packaged (watch the clip and you'll understand), it can probably handle a rough ride.

We'll get to see the second part of the build video next Thursday and, until then, we can all think about what could be the most important question deriving from this tale - does Colin Furze know the current identity of The Stig?

