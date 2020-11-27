The Stig Is at It Again, This Time Drifting the Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series

Drifting is probably one of the most addictive things you can do with a car, and it seems that the Stig is hooked on going sideways too. Some say he was born sideways, if that was even anatomically possible. Nevertheless, when it comes to copious amounts of oversteer, he's got what it takes to keep the car sliding around the corner while leaving a trail of smoke behind.
After the first episode of the Stig Drifts series by Top Gear depicted our seemingly out of this world friend going sideways in the rather special BMW M3 E92 GTS, this time the producers have brought forth a challenger in the form of yet another rare German V8-powered coupe, the Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series.
The course of choice seems to be the same as last time, and it does remind us of the Japanese Touge, the actual birthplace of drifting back in the 80s. This can only be a good thing as it adequately serves the purpose of the show.
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series was built between 2011 and 2015 exclusively in coupe body style, and although 650 units were planned initially, the company ended up selling 800 of them around the world.
You can still get one yourself, albeit for quite the price tag, as it now stands anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000, depending on its current condition. This brings it quite close to the M3 E92 GTS and other more exotic cars like the Ferrari 488 GTB or the Lamborghini Huracan.
With about 510 hp available at the push of the right pedal, the Mercedes is definitely more potent than the BMW, but it is also some 400 lbs (180 kg) heavier, and that translates to a more sluggish sideways going development.
Both the cars sound and look fantastic, but somehow the BMW seems a better choice if you prefer a more dynamic car. This ultimately goes hand in hand with the purpose of the test that the Stig is conducting.
