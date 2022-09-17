The Soviet Union Took Mail Delivery Pretty Seriously Back in the Late ‘50s

Leave It to the Russians to strap a plane engine to a car and some skis just to deliver mail to the good folks in the remote northern regions. The base of the aerosled or aerosleigh was the GAZ-M20 sedan nicknamed “Pobeda” (Victory). Attached to its back was an Ivchenko AI-14 airplane engine producing 260 hp or 194 kW. Also, let’s not forget the Teflon skis it rode or sled on.