The Slant Nosed 930 Porsche 911 Was a Machine Like No Other, Here's Why You May Love It

Porsche 911s from before the turn of the 1990s are so remarkably different than 911s built today. It really is astonishing when you look at them side by side and see how much progress has been made in 30 years. But there's perhaps a no better way to demonstrate this in practice than when looking at the classic 930 series 911.
The 930 was perhaps the apex of what is often referred to as the air-cooled era of 911 Porsche's. A time when a heavy liquid cooling system for the engine was disregarded in favor of Porsche's home-brewed air-cooled boxer engines. In the 930 series of 1980s vintage, this engine can range in size from three to 3.3 liters, with this particular 1988 Turbo example sporting the big 3.3-liter unit found on the 934 race car.
Another big indicator as to when this model 911 was made was by its distinct front end. The 930 generation is famous for its late-cycle facelift that turned the normally Beetle-adjacent front facia into a sleek, poised, and aerodynamic shape that made great use of the pop-up headlamps craze of the 1980s. The design started as an aftermarket conversion kit to help the 930s look a bit more like the iconic 935 race car. Porsche's need to cater to this audience themselves was the impetus for the change.
A great many also called slant nose or "flachbau" 930 911s came painted in a bright red exterior color with a tan leather interior. These are the specifications present in this particular example. The car also features a four-speed synchronized manual transmission driving power to the rear wheels.
Standard equipment on slant-nosed 911s included air conditioning with a rotary compressor, leather seats, forged Fuchs 16-ich forges alloy wheels, and a Reno stereo system with eight integrated speakers. And we bet you thought awesome sound systems were strictly a 90s and 2000s phenomena.
It would have cost the first owner the king's share to get behind the wheel of a car this exclusive. Only 145 slant nose 911s were ever imported into the United States, and even fewer remain in perfect working order. With only 8,735 miles on the odometer since brand new, this example hasn't had much of a chance to spread its legs at all. But what that translated to you or ourselves is dollar signs because everything down to the most minute details is spectacularly and remarkably well preserved.
Leather seats that so often get cracked and brittle are firm, supple, and visually immaculate in photos. Red paint shines in a way that may have been helped by a pre photo detail. But at least it isn't showing rust patches bubbling up to the surface.
All in all, this is a highly valuable and collectible automobile that could be yours via LuxSport Motor Froup in Syosset on Long Island, New York. Pricing details are reserved for only the most serious buyers, so have your checkbook ready if you even want to get up close.
