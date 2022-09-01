The Sky Whale Concept Gives Us a Glimpse Into the Green Luxury Airliners of the Future

Airliners are already getting bigger, greener, and more luxurious. But this futuristic concept airplane takes things to the limit and the interesting part is that it might not be as far-fetched as it seemed a few years ago.
It’s been several years since the Spanish designer Oscar Vinals first revealed his AWWA concept plane, but it looks like it’s getting more and more attention. According to The Sun, a model of Vinal’s design was recently displayed at an exhibition on future transportation, held at the “Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem” Cultural Center in Kuwait.
Perhaps one of the reasons for this renewed interest in this futuristic concept is that it seems much more feasible today. Now known as the Sky Whale, this interesting-looking, massive flying vehicle is supposed to showcase the best in terms of luxury, performance, and sustainability.
At 240 feet (76.8 meters) its length is not very far from today’s top long-range airliners, like the Airbus A380-800 and the Boeing 747, and its top speed of 620 mph (997 kph) is also comparable to what can be achieved today. But it would be much more spacious, able to carry up to 755 passengers.
The Sky Whale would be fitted with four oversized electric-fuel engines, two placed in the wings, and two in the tail, capable of switching from burning fuel to using electricity for the turbofan, when the engines’ core is powered down.
In addition to being greener, these engines would be capable of rotating up to 45 degrees. This would allow the massive aircraft to take off at an almost vertical climb, which means that it wouldn’t be restricted to large airports, as conventional airliners usually are.
The hybrid engines and all the systems onboard would be powered by renewable energy, thanks to the solar panels integrated throughout. Sky Whale would also be very safe. In addition to the fly-by-wire system controlling the flight, the special architecture that separates the wings from the fuselage would allow the fuselage to auto-break, like an escape pod, in case of emergency. According to Vinals, this could help save lives.
When it comes to luxury, the Sky Whale is basically designed as a flying hotel that boasts everything from a gym to a spa, not to mention the spectacular views from the rooftop windows, available to first-class passengers onboard this tri-decker.
The Spanish designer believes that there’s an increasing need for larger passenger airplanes fitted with the latest technologies, so there’s a chance that his concept might become reality someday.
Perhaps one of the reasons for this renewed interest in this futuristic concept is that it seems much more feasible today. Now known as the Sky Whale, this interesting-looking, massive flying vehicle is supposed to showcase the best in terms of luxury, performance, and sustainability.
At 240 feet (76.8 meters) its length is not very far from today’s top long-range airliners, like the Airbus A380-800 and the Boeing 747, and its top speed of 620 mph (997 kph) is also comparable to what can be achieved today. But it would be much more spacious, able to carry up to 755 passengers.
The Sky Whale would be fitted with four oversized electric-fuel engines, two placed in the wings, and two in the tail, capable of switching from burning fuel to using electricity for the turbofan, when the engines’ core is powered down.
In addition to being greener, these engines would be capable of rotating up to 45 degrees. This would allow the massive aircraft to take off at an almost vertical climb, which means that it wouldn’t be restricted to large airports, as conventional airliners usually are.
The hybrid engines and all the systems onboard would be powered by renewable energy, thanks to the solar panels integrated throughout. Sky Whale would also be very safe. In addition to the fly-by-wire system controlling the flight, the special architecture that separates the wings from the fuselage would allow the fuselage to auto-break, like an escape pod, in case of emergency. According to Vinals, this could help save lives.
When it comes to luxury, the Sky Whale is basically designed as a flying hotel that boasts everything from a gym to a spa, not to mention the spectacular views from the rooftop windows, available to first-class passengers onboard this tri-decker.
The Spanish designer believes that there’s an increasing need for larger passenger airplanes fitted with the latest technologies, so there’s a chance that his concept might become reality someday.