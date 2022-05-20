The Service Manual Reveals Tesla Model Y's Structural Battery Is Removable and Replaceable

Tesla has released all the service manuals, parts manuals, and body repair manuals for free to Tesla customers. This has prompted the community to search for hidden information inside. It wasn’t long before some people discovered that the Model Y’s structural battery was removable and replaceable. This was expectable, though, as the batteries need to be replaced eventually.
In a move that surprised many people, Tesla has lowered the price of its Service and Repair Information subscription to zero. For those not aware, the subscription was quietly rolled out in August 2021, making it easier for Tesla owners to repair their cars. The subscription was previously charged $32 per hour, $106 per day, $372 per month, or $3,188 per year. It gives access to nice things like service manuals, parts manuals, body repair, tooling catalogs, wiring diagrams, service bulletins, and labor codes and times.
Tesla also offers a second subscription service called Diagnostic Software, but this went up in price. The Tesla customers who want to use the diagnostic software need to pay $500 per month or $3,000 per year. The subscription used to cost $333 and $2,000, respectively. The hike is probably meant to compensate for the free Service and Repair Information subscription. But it could also be that there is a glitch, and the free tier would disappear sometime soon, so it’s best to head to the Tesla website and download the manuals for free while you still can.
Those who did, have started to search within the manuals to find new and exciting things. Considering the subscription was dropped today, it’s pretty early, but some people have already offered compelling insight. One of the first users with a downloaded manual found that the structural battery in the new Tesla Model Y built at Giga Austin is removable and replaceable. This was expected, given the batteries need replacement from time to time.
What’s surprising is that the structural battery is easier to replace than the standard type. According to people who have already downloaded the manuals, it is also heavier. We’ll surely find more things in the coming days, so stay tuned for more information regarding Tesla models.
Found something cool in here already. Apparently, the 'structural' battery packs are actually removeable and replaceable!— Brian Krause (@bak112233) May 20, 2022
Leaves a nice hole in the bottom of the car too. pic.twitter.com/L7zBZLn9Ql