The Saint’s 1967 Volvo 1800 S on Display at Techno-Classica

If you were alive and capable of watching TV shows back in the 1960s, then the name Simon Templar rings a million bells. Known as The Saint in the 118 episodes long series, Templar was played by British actor Roger Moore.

15 photos



The Swedish manufacturer announced on Friday that the 1967



Built in 1966, the 1800 S was registered by Moore in 1967, and sold some years later to actor Martin Benson, who played James Bond’s Goldfinger nemesis, Mr. Solo. After Benson, the car went through several different hands until the early 2000s, when it was restored. A few years ago, Volvo bought the car.



The 1800 S comes in Pearl White and is equipped with Mini-Lite wheels, Hella fog lamps and a Volvo wooden steering wheel. To prove its lineage, the car wears the some of the additions made for shooting the movie: a thermometer on the dashboard and a separate interior fan, used to cool the actors during studio filming.



“‘The Saint’ with Roger Moore was my favourite TV-show in the sixties and since then I always wanted a P1800,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO.



“It is the most legendary Volvo model of all time and a great example of Scandinavian design.”



As a twist, after finishing The Saint series, Roger Moore was asked to play James Bond. He did so on in no less than 7 installments of the 007 saga.



Having the unique opportunity to play two different and famous British operatives over the years, Moore said in 2014, three years before his death, that Bond would win a fight against Templar. Being an alternative to the James Bond movies, The Saint first aired in 1962, the same year Sean Connery played in the first 007 movie. But whereas Connery established Bond as an Aston Martin driver, Moore’s car of choice for was a Volvo The Swedish manufacturer announced on Friday that the 1967 P 1800 S owned by Moore and featured in several episodes of the TV series, from 1967 to 1969, will be shown for the first time in Europe at the Techno-Classica Essen, Germany, March 21-25.Built in 1966, the 1800 S was registered by Moore in 1967, and sold some years later to actor Martin Benson, who played James Bond’s Goldfinger nemesis, Mr. Solo. After Benson, the car went through several different hands until the early 2000s, when it was restored. A few years ago, Volvo bought the car.The 1800 S comes in Pearl White and is equipped with Mini-Lite wheels, Hella fog lamps and a Volvo wooden steering wheel. To prove its lineage, the car wears the some of the additions made for shooting the movie: a thermometer on the dashboard and a separate interior fan, used to cool the actors during studio filming.“‘The Saint’ with Roger Moore was my favourite TV-show in the sixties and since then I always wanted a P1800,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO.“It is the most legendary Volvo model of all time and a great example of Scandinavian design.”As a twist, after finishing The Saint series, Roger Moore was asked to play James Bond. He did so on in no less than 7 installments of the 007 saga.Having the unique opportunity to play two different and famous British operatives over the years, Moore said in 2014, three years before his death, that Bond would win a fight against Templar.