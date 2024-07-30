The Rumbler 1200 Is a Custom Triumph Scrambler Excelling in Both Form and Function

Jens vom Brauck has been living and breathing custom motorcycles for well over two decades, so there aren’t that many builders out there who can match his level of expertise. The man operates as JvB-Moto in Cologne, Germany, and we reckon he couldn’t build a bad bike even if his life depended on it. What we’re about to look at is a project he’d pieced together back in 2022.
In a way, its story actually started a decade earlier, when Jens and three other riders embarked on a filmed journey across the Pyrenees mountain range. The 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) trip took place mostly off-road on modded Triumph Scrambler 900s, joined by an entire film crew and nothing but great vibes. Rock band Jimmy Cornett and the Deadmen was also involved to shoot a music video for their song Raise the Dust.
If you think that sounds like a great time, then you are absolutely correct! A decade after this memorable journey, Jens found himself wanting to recreate the trusty machine that took him across the Pyrenees, this time using a Scrambler 1200 XE as the basis. He wouldn’t do it alone, though, because one of the guys he rode with back then was also heavily involved in the project.
That was none other than Jochen Schmitz-Linkweiler, who is known to the custom bike community as JSL Moto. He managed the technical aspect of this build while Jens came up with the design, and many of the parts used here are available as off-the-shelf items in the JvB and JSL catalogs. As the 1200 XE was being taken apart, a large chunk of its factory equipment has been eliminated.
On the bodywork front, we still find the Triumph’s original fuel tank center-stage, but all the other garments are now custom bits. A stylish fender can be seen at the back, complete with an integrated LED taillight up top and aftermarket turn signals from Motoism on the flanks. Right beneath the taillight, there is a new license plate bracket that keeps visual mass at a bare minimum.
Moving southward to the cockpit area, you’ll see an LSL handlebar replacing the Scrambler’s OEM item, with no rear-view mirrors to speak of. LSL supplied a premium pair of adjustable control levers, too, allowing the brake and clutch feel to be tailored to each rider’s preference. Although the stock dash is still present, it now lives atop a foldable custom-made bracket with the ignition switch located underneath.
To finish off the bodywork, Jens installed a protective skid plate that will keep the engine’s underside well out of harm’s way. Moreover, the original high-mounted exhaust plumbing is still present to an extent, but it now features a custom rear heat shield and twin Arrow silencers capped off with carbon fiber. As for the chassis work, it was mostly taken care of by JSL Moto.
The standard 45 mm (1.8-inch) inverted forks are still in play at the front, but they’ve been reworked with new internals by JSL’s frontman. On the other hand, the donor came with top-shelf braking equipment straight out of the box, including drilled 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and radial four-piston calipers from Brembo at twelve o’clock. A single 255 mm (10-inch) rotor is bitten by a Nissin caliper on the other end.
ABS comes as a standard feature all-round, and all these bits will make the Scrambler stop on a dime when needed. As such, they’ve been left completely unchanged during the overhaul, just like the parallel-twin engine’s internal workings. The last piece of the puzzle was the paint job, which is an interesting mixture of white, black, and matte-brown base for the gas tank.
White graphics on the side covers depict the motorcycle’s nickname, that being The Rumbler 1200. Jens’ ride during his Pyrenees adventure was known as The Rumbler 900, so this sequel was built as some sort of bigger brother who went to the gym and got seriously buff. One of the photos above shows the two machines side by side, and the resemblance is striking without making them look too similar.
If you think that sounds like a great time, then you are absolutely correct! A decade after this memorable journey, Jens found himself wanting to recreate the trusty machine that took him across the Pyrenees, this time using a Scrambler 1200 XE as the basis. He wouldn’t do it alone, though, because one of the guys he rode with back then was also heavily involved in the project.
That was none other than Jochen Schmitz-Linkweiler, who is known to the custom bike community as JSL Moto. He managed the technical aspect of this build while Jens came up with the design, and many of the parts used here are available as off-the-shelf items in the JvB and JSL catalogs. As the 1200 XE was being taken apart, a large chunk of its factory equipment has been eliminated.
On the bodywork front, we still find the Triumph’s original fuel tank center-stage, but all the other garments are now custom bits. A stylish fender can be seen at the back, complete with an integrated LED taillight up top and aftermarket turn signals from Motoism on the flanks. Right beneath the taillight, there is a new license plate bracket that keeps visual mass at a bare minimum.
A bespoke saddle is located further ahead, flanked by a pair of fresh side covers built at Jens vom Brauck’s customization clinic. Over at the front end, there is a tiny fender just large enough to serve its purpose, but then you’ve also got that stylish headlight nacelle. It encircles a bright LED headlamp, and a compact aftermarket blinker is present on each side, as well.
Moving southward to the cockpit area, you’ll see an LSL handlebar replacing the Scrambler’s OEM item, with no rear-view mirrors to speak of. LSL supplied a premium pair of adjustable control levers, too, allowing the brake and clutch feel to be tailored to each rider’s preference. Although the stock dash is still present, it now lives atop a foldable custom-made bracket with the ignition switch located underneath.
To finish off the bodywork, Jens installed a protective skid plate that will keep the engine’s underside well out of harm’s way. Moreover, the original high-mounted exhaust plumbing is still present to an extent, but it now features a custom rear heat shield and twin Arrow silencers capped off with carbon fiber. As for the chassis work, it was mostly taken care of by JSL Moto.
Jochen did away with the Scrambler 1200 XE’s standard hoops, replacing them with lighter aluminum items of aftermarket origin. Their diameters measure 19 inches up north and 18 inches down south, with dual-purpose tires from Bridgestone embracing both rims. In terms of suspension, the Marzocchi shock absorbers once located out back have made room for higher-spec Ohlins hardware.
The standard 45 mm (1.8-inch) inverted forks are still in play at the front, but they’ve been reworked with new internals by JSL’s frontman. On the other hand, the donor came with top-shelf braking equipment straight out of the box, including drilled 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs and radial four-piston calipers from Brembo at twelve o’clock. A single 255 mm (10-inch) rotor is bitten by a Nissin caliper on the other end.
ABS comes as a standard feature all-round, and all these bits will make the Scrambler stop on a dime when needed. As such, they’ve been left completely unchanged during the overhaul, just like the parallel-twin engine’s internal workings. The last piece of the puzzle was the paint job, which is an interesting mixture of white, black, and matte-brown base for the gas tank.
White graphics on the side covers depict the motorcycle’s nickname, that being The Rumbler 1200. Jens’ ride during his Pyrenees adventure was known as The Rumbler 900, so this sequel was built as some sort of bigger brother who went to the gym and got seriously buff. One of the photos above shows the two machines side by side, and the resemblance is striking without making them look too similar.