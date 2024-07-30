The Rumbler 1200 Is a Custom Triumph Scrambler Excelling in Both Form and Function

12 photos Photo: Marc Holstein via Pipeburn

Jens vom Brauck has been living and breathing custom motorcycles for well over two decades, so there aren’t that many builders out there who can match his level of expertise. The man operates as JvB-Moto in Cologne, Germany, and we reckon he couldn’t build a bad bike even if his life depended on it. What we’re about to look at is a project he’d pieced together back in 2022.