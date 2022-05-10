The Royal Navy’s Largest and Most Complex Underwater Beast Ever Soon to Emerge

We were impressed by HMS Anson, the UK Royal Navy’s newest hunter-killer submarine that recently completed its first underwater testing. But there’s something even greater waiting to come to the surface. HMS Dreadnought is gearing up to become the largest, most innovative and most powerful submarine of the Royal Navy, and one of the most complex machines in the world.
Britain is in the process of replacing the Vanguard-class ballistic submarines with a new generation of incredibly advanced ones, called the Dreadnought. The flagship of the class, HMS Dreadnought, has been under construction over the past years and is getting ready to begin sea trials. A fresh £2 billion ($2.4 billion) boost that was recently announced will take the program to its third phase.
Two big names in the industry, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, are involved in this important phase. The 502-foot (153 meters) beast will be the largest and most advanced submarine in Britain’s fleet, and capable of operating in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. It even claims to be “one of the most complex machines ever built.”
It will also be the first in the Navy’s history to have a mixed crew (with a total of 130 members) which is why it’s designed with separate crew quarters for men and women. Other innovations include day and night lighting, exercise areas, and a classroom.
Each of the four submarines in this Class (Dreadnought, Valiant, Warspite and King George VI) will boast more than 20,000 cables and more than 26 miles (41.8 km) of pipework. Like the Astute-class submarines, the Dreadnought underwater monster will also be powered by nuclear reactors. In addition to ensuring a virtual endless range, this also helps generate oxygen and water while at sea. Plus, they will integrate fly-by-wire control technologies adapted from aviation, which is another major technical innovation.
For sure, HMS Dreadnought will make a powerful impression even before it kicks off operations, during its upcoming sea trials.
Two big names in the industry, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, are involved in this important phase. The 502-foot (153 meters) beast will be the largest and most advanced submarine in Britain’s fleet, and capable of operating in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. It even claims to be “one of the most complex machines ever built.”
It will also be the first in the Navy’s history to have a mixed crew (with a total of 130 members) which is why it’s designed with separate crew quarters for men and women. Other innovations include day and night lighting, exercise areas, and a classroom.
Each of the four submarines in this Class (Dreadnought, Valiant, Warspite and King George VI) will boast more than 20,000 cables and more than 26 miles (41.8 km) of pipework. Like the Astute-class submarines, the Dreadnought underwater monster will also be powered by nuclear reactors. In addition to ensuring a virtual endless range, this also helps generate oxygen and water while at sea. Plus, they will integrate fly-by-wire control technologies adapted from aviation, which is another major technical innovation.
For sure, HMS Dreadnought will make a powerful impression even before it kicks off operations, during its upcoming sea trials.