The Round Steering Wheel Retrofit for Tesla Model S/X Is Sold Out

Tesla bowed down to customers' requests and reintroduced the round steering wheel on the Model S and Model X. It went even further and offered a retrofit for those who wanted to replace the yoke in their cars. Although many Tesla fans declared they would never return to driving with a steering wheel, the retrofit option sold out in record time.
Tesla surprised people when it launched the refreshed Model S and Model X with a yoke instead of the usual steering wheel. The move was hailed by Tesla fans, who considered the yoke way cooler than the wheel. They even convinced themselves that driving with a yoke is a better experience. It isn't, especially when you need to maneuver in tight spaces. The squarish thing is not made to rotate, and Tesla did not offer a variable steering ratio, so it proved a nuisance for many.
That's why Tesla probably backed down and reintroduced the round steering wheel as the default option when configuring a Model S or Model X. It was a half-step because it didn't return the stalks and kept the capacitive buttons. But it was better than nothing, and people had at least the choice. We don't know how many ordered the Model S and Model X with a steering wheel compared to those that opted for the yoke.
Mid-March, Tesla launched the "Model S/X Steering Wheel Retrofit" for cars sold with a yoke. The price was rather steep at $700, including installation. Certainly, Tesla gauged the demand before making this decision and figured people would be willing to pay the price. Tesla fans failed to acknowledge this and thought it was a mistake. If you follow Tesla forums and groups, you'd be surprised how many people swore not to touch a steering wheel again after they drove the yoke. You would've thought no one would buy the retrofit.
Alas, despite the backlash, it turns out that sanity has prevailed after all. Not only people bought the retrofit, but the controversial accessory sold out less than a week after sales started. It was probably one of the most successful items in the Tesla Shop. That or Tesla only had a few steering wheels in stock, which is preposterous. If you intend to buy the retrofit, you're out of luck, as you can only sign up for updates at the moment. Tesla doesn't offer any estimates on when the retrofit will become available again.
We can tell how popular the yoke was just by looking at the Cybertruck cabin. There's no yoke in there, although Tesla fans still insist on calling the squarish steering wheel a yoke. Even so, it is a lot better for driving than the yoke on the Model S and Model X. Hopefully, Tesla is done reinventing the (steering) wheel and will focus its resources on more productive ideas.
