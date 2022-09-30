The Roetz Life Is a Circular, High-Tech e-Bike That Will Last a Lifetime

Put it simply, bicycle waste has grown exponentially with the recent boom in two-wheeler popularity. In the Netherlands, for instance, where there are more bicycles than people riding them, over one million bikes become waste on a yearly basis, many of them not ridden once. In this context, no amount of pollution-free cycling can make up for the waste.
As such, it’s clear that a new approach is needed, one where waste is reduced as much as possible. Roetz, a bicycle maker from Amsterdam, has spent the last three years working on what they call the “perfect” circular bike, and they believe they have it in the Roetz Life e-bike. The Life is an electric bicycle that will last you a lifetime thanks to a modular design and circularity, which means it will be good both for you (and your wallet) and the environment.
Technically, no bicycle lasts a lifetime – or for that matter, any other thing. The Life is built around a sturdy, two-piece stainless steel frame and integrates several “modules,” which means that you can build the bike of your dreams in the configurator and then change whatever module you want as time goes on.
changing needs – for example, by turning it into a longtail cargo bike as the family expands and you need something to do the daily drop-off with.
Circularity means that all parts will be recycled and remanufactured, down to the battery packs. Every little part from the Life can be reused, thus ensuring that its lifecycle truly lasts a lifetime and effectively reducing waste. The Roetz service cuts down the middle man, and most importantly, waiting times and expenses for a fix, whatever its nature.
The Life is designed to be smart, too. Roetz integrates in it a “smart nervous system” that anticipates malfunctions long before the rider becomes aware of them, so swaps and fixes are done without dead times. The monitoring system includes tire pressure monitoring, so Roetz promises no more flat tires.
Power comes from a Roetz mid-drive motor of unknown specifications, paired with either a 500 Wh or 840 Wh keyless removable battery, with a per-charge range of up to 180 km (112 miles) in Eco mode. Roetz says more battery options will be offered after the initial batch of deliveries, with details to be released ahead of their availability.
“By choosing Roetz Life, you help prevent waste problems of the future,” Tiemen ter Hoeven, the founder of Roetz, says. So what does this mean exactly for the end-consumer? It means buying into a system that promises to take care of every problem you might have with the bike, and to recirculate the replaced parts, so that less of them are produced.
In exact figures, it means paying €3,750 ($3,700 at the current exchange rate) for a Life e-bike or pledging a monthly fee for membership for 12, 24 or 36 months. The longer the membership, the lower the monthly fee, with the 36-month option costing €96 ($94.3) a month. We reached out to Roetz to inquire whether there’s any difference in service between the two plans, and whether shipping outside the Netherlands is possible, and will update the story when we hear back.
Pre-orders are now underway with a €100 ($98.2) deposit for ownership, with the timeline including a February 2023 delivery. Just in time to start preparing for spring riding season.
