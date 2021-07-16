The RoadStock Hellcat, Or How on Earth Does a Mopar Get Powered by Rye Whiskey?

Although it may never be as powerful or sleek as the first pre-production Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, this curious Dodge Challenger Hellcat is a Mopar that manages to outshine the Swedish monster... at least in terms of quirkiness. Or should we say that it manages to “moonshine” it?
Anyone familiar with automotive racing knows very well that a car’s performance can be enhanced with special blends of fuels. But how about a partnership between an alcohol manufacturer and a renowned Mopar that won’t be a cause of controversy because of the age-old reminder that one should never drink and drive? And it’s simply because the twist is that it’s not the humans drinking alcohol... but the car itself!
American rye whiskey fans may have already recognized the branding used on this particular Dodge Challenger Hellcat. It’s the WhistlePig logo, which decided to promote the launch of its new RoadStock Rye Whiskey a bit differently. Everything about this spirit drink is distinct, aside from the fact that it’s used to power up the 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine.
And it’s not just for show, given the Challenger Hellcat in full RoadStock livery has been taken by a couple of influencers (Chris Jacobs and Cristy Lee) down the track for a little bit of sideways fun... But let us explain how they arrived at this... smokey conclusion.
WhistlePig decided to create the “world’s first-ever finished-on-the-road whiskey,” the new RoadStock Rye. It’s also the first-ever all-American barrel double finished rye, created in collaboration with the Jordan Winery and Firestone Walker Brewery. And while other people were preparing for the summer vacations earlier this year, the RoadStock also kicked off its own epic road trip journey at the company’s 500-acre farm in Shoreham, Vermont.
There, a specially commissioned 18-wheeler dubbed the Rolling Rickhouse started a 6,000-mile (9,656 km) road trip from Vermont to California and back to properly finish the whiskey... while on the road. And, of course, they had a few stops along the route.
For starters, after traveling the legendary Route 66, they reached the Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles, California to move the whiskey from Jordan Winery’s Bordeaux blend casks to Imperial Stout, Imperial Blonde Ale, and Experimental Ale barrels.
And, on the way back, they also had time for a “quick pit stop” at the Radford Racing School, which is located on the premises of the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. After all, Criss and Cristy needed a safe venue where it was actually possible to enjoy a drink... and an alcohol-fueled drive in the feisty Mopar.
American rye whiskey fans may have already recognized the branding used on this particular Dodge Challenger Hellcat. It’s the WhistlePig logo, which decided to promote the launch of its new RoadStock Rye Whiskey a bit differently. Everything about this spirit drink is distinct, aside from the fact that it’s used to power up the 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engine.
And it’s not just for show, given the Challenger Hellcat in full RoadStock livery has been taken by a couple of influencers (Chris Jacobs and Cristy Lee) down the track for a little bit of sideways fun... But let us explain how they arrived at this... smokey conclusion.
WhistlePig decided to create the “world’s first-ever finished-on-the-road whiskey,” the new RoadStock Rye. It’s also the first-ever all-American barrel double finished rye, created in collaboration with the Jordan Winery and Firestone Walker Brewery. And while other people were preparing for the summer vacations earlier this year, the RoadStock also kicked off its own epic road trip journey at the company’s 500-acre farm in Shoreham, Vermont.
There, a specially commissioned 18-wheeler dubbed the Rolling Rickhouse started a 6,000-mile (9,656 km) road trip from Vermont to California and back to properly finish the whiskey... while on the road. And, of course, they had a few stops along the route.
For starters, after traveling the legendary Route 66, they reached the Firestone Walker Brewing Company in Paso Robles, California to move the whiskey from Jordan Winery’s Bordeaux blend casks to Imperial Stout, Imperial Blonde Ale, and Experimental Ale barrels.
And, on the way back, they also had time for a “quick pit stop” at the Radford Racing School, which is located on the premises of the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. After all, Criss and Cristy needed a safe venue where it was actually possible to enjoy a drink... and an alcohol-fueled drive in the feisty Mopar.