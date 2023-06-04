The RoadRunner Pro E-Scooter Is an Affordable Pocket Rocket With a 50-Mph Top Speed

While the comfort and practicality of e-scooters seem to attract customers, one detail consistently garners the most attention: speed. Nowadays, e-scooters are becoming more and more performant. Take the EMOVE RoadRunner Pro, for instance – even though its design might make you think it's a typical e-bike, this EV is, in fact, one heck of a beast.
VoroMotors started as a personal electric scooter retailer in Singapore. However, the country banned personal electric vehicles, so the company evolved to other markets, including North America and some European countries.
The brand offers a wide variety of e-scooters – last year, we covered the Emove RoadRunner here on autoevolution and discovered that the dual-motor sit-down scooter was quite snappy. However, the manufacturer decided to take its performance to the next level by unveiling the Emove RoadRunner Pro.
First off, if you were to see the RoadRunner Pro from afar, you'd probably consider it an e-bike. But if you get closer and have a keen eye, you might notice some details that hint toward the EV's true potential.
The RoadRunner Pro measures 56.7 inches (144 centimeters) in length, 30.7 (78 centimeters) inches in width, and 43.3 inches (110 centimeters) in height from the ground to the handlebar. So, it's pretty tiny, but don't be fooled by its size: it weighs a hefty 115 lbs. (52 kg) and can carry a maximum load of 331 lbs. (150 kg).
The EV boasts dual 2000 W motors housed in each of the wheels. It's indeed quite an upgrade, as the standard RoadRunner featured a 350-W hub motor at the front and 500W at the rear. Voro Motors claims it enabled the RoadRunner Pro to reach a top speed of more than 50 mph (80 kph). Moreover, the company claims customers can ride the e-scooter through light rain, and it can tackle slopes of up to 30 degrees.
Feeding energy into the motors is a gigantic, 60 V, 30 Ah LG battery, which is also removable. These components enable the EV to achieve up to 50 miles (82 km) of range on a single charge. If that's not enough, you can double the range via a spare battery, but keep in mind the already heavy weight will increase by an extra 21 lbs. (9.5 kg).
Getting back on the road after depleting your battery will take a while – charging takes about 10.4 hours, so you should definitely plan to ensure you'll have enough battery.
The full suspension makes riding on the RoadRunner Pro even more comfortable. At the front, there's a customized dual crown fork; at the rear, you can discover a dual spring suspension, one of the features heavily requested by the owners of the original RoadRunner. When you need to slow down, the e-scooter's hydraulic disc brakes will come in handy.
Customers will ride on what the company describes as "the world’s first split rim with a tubeless tire." Voro Motors wrapped these new wheels with 14-inch tubeless tires that can support high-speed street riding. Moreover, having tubeless tires means you don't have to carry or replace inner tunes. Although the chances are minimized, you can still get a flat. In that case, the split rim allows you to swap tires quickly.
Regarding the electronics, the EV maker equipped the e-scooter with a proprietary TFT LCD. Customers can use a full-color 3.5-inch display to adjust settings and toggle preferences via buttons. What's more, it showcases the speedometer, battery level, motor temperature, and more. Of course, riders can cycle between different riding modes.
The Emove RoadRunner is available for pre-order on Voro Motors' official website for $2,895 (€2,700), which is an excellent price considering what you get for it – the company claims it can offer what should be a $4,000 (€3,729) scooter for much less because it develops and produced e-scooter in-house. The company estimated deliveries to start in late March.
Voro Motors listened to the feedback of its customers and used it to refine the RoadRunner into the Pro version. I'll start with what you're most eager to hear about: the new powerful performance. The Pro has bigger motors, a larger battery, and a higher top speed.
Another improvement compared to the original RoadRunner is that the seat is now longer and thicker. It measures 20 inches (51 centimeters) long by 8 inches (20 centimeters) wide and 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) thick, and it's filled with supple memory foam, which aims, as the company describes, "to keep your bum happy, mile after mile." What's more, Voro Motors wrapped it in a wear-resistant and heat-resistant material to ensure optimum durability.
The full suspension makes riding on the RoadRunner Pro even more comfortable. At the front, there's a customized dual crown fork; at the rear, you can discover a dual spring suspension, one of the features heavily requested by the owners of the original RoadRunner. When you need to slow down, the e-scooter's hydraulic disc brakes will come in handy.
Customers will ride on what the company describes as "the world’s first split rim with a tubeless tire." Voro Motors wrapped these new wheels with 14-inch tubeless tires that can support high-speed street riding. Moreover, having tubeless tires means you don't have to carry or replace inner tunes. Although the chances are minimized, you can still get a flat. In that case, the split rim allows you to swap tires quickly.
Regarding the electronics, the EV maker equipped the e-scooter with a proprietary TFT LCD. Customers can use a full-color 3.5-inch display to adjust settings and toggle preferences via buttons. What's more, it showcases the speedometer, battery level, motor temperature, and more. Of course, riders can cycle between different riding modes.
The EV comes standard with a bright moto-style headlight, a taillight, turn signals, and an adjustable front fender. However, customers can go for extras, such as a full-face helmet, side-view mirrors, foldable handlebars, and more. As a side note, I definitely recommend wearing a helmet on this bad boy.
The Emove RoadRunner is available for pre-order on Voro Motors' official website for $2,895 (€2,700), which is an excellent price considering what you get for it – the company claims it can offer what should be a $4,000 (€3,729) scooter for much less because it develops and produced e-scooter in-house. The company estimated deliveries to start in late March.