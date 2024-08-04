The Rivian Roamer Feels Like an Ultimate All-Electric Overlanding Van in Fantasy Land

Unlike Fisker Inc., which filed for bankruptcy recently (this is Danish automotive designer Henrik Fisker's second automotive company to go belly-up), Rivian Automotive – an EV manufacturer and outdoor recreation company founded in 2009 – seems relatively safe at the moment.
The climate for EV startups is hard – the all-electric revolution kicked off recently but quickly lost steam this year – but American companies like Lucid and Rivian seem to have mastered the fine art of walking the line between success and complete and utter failure. As far as Rivian is concerned, they recently updated the 2025 Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S family off-road SUV with new infotainment and safety software features, a lot of additional subtle goodies, and also a huge power boost from 835 to 1,025 horsepower for the quad-motor flagship versions.
That's not all, though, as we're waiting for the EV Raptor and Ram RHO fighter in the form of the Rivian R1X, as well as the upcoming mid-size R2 crossover and R3 plus R3X variant. All three of them stole the show at their presentation, each in its own way, ensuring that all would be a hit with different parts of the customer base. Well, for some, that's never enough.
For example, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have the imaginative realm of digital car content creators who are always ready for wacky or quirky ideas. More precisely, just recently, Aditya Narayan, the virtual artist better known as aditya__narayan on social media, cooked up a cool new Rivian design project - it's completely unofficial but somehow marries the EV side of the business with the outdoor recreation portion in a very spectacular way.
Thus, meet the Rivian Roamer concept, an overlanding-focused off-road minivan perched on top of the company's 'skateboard' all-electric platform that looks like a cross between the Rivian EDV/ECV and the R1T plus R1S. This pixel master has previously worked with NID, Hyundai, Pininfarina, and Ford, so we're not surprised that he knows what he's doing, even if the overlanding van project is quite different from what automakers treat us these days.
It's a cross between minivans with its boxy, one-volume design and off-road SUVs, hence the big wheels shod in all-terrain tires and the massive road clearance plus front and rear protection, tow hooks, and side steps. But it's also imbued with the Rivian design spirit, as it's obvious from the front light treatment or the embedded steps that get you on top of the vehicle to the overlanding accessories (we imagine the roof rack houses a pop-up tent).
Obviously, with all the battery and electric motor options from the R1T and R1S, there's no shortage of potential powertrains for this unofficial, hypothetical Rivian Roamer overlanding van – imagine it with the Quad Max setting of 1,025 hp or the 665-hp dual-motor AWD x Max battery, which yields a 420-mile range on the R1T!
