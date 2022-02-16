The Rivian R1T Has a Clever Feature To Protect You and Your Cargo From Thieves

Rivian wanted to make the R1T thief-proof, so they devised a clever way to deter thieves from stealing things in the truck’s bed. It is called Gear Guard and offers three levels of protection to keep your belongings secured even when they are stored behind the cabin.
Car burglar protection systems have gone a long way from the alarm horn of yesterday. Today we have multiple layers of protection with any car, and most of the time, this makes the classic alarm redundant. Besides the radio-coded key, all modern vehicles have an electronic immobilizer that prevents the engine from starting unless the original key is inside the car. Some models, like those made by Tesla, even feature 360-degree camera surveillance for increased peace of mind.
It turns out Rivian read Tesla’s manual and decided it could improve on this matter. Rivian Gear Guard is a clever system, just like the Tesla Sentry Mode is, but goes a little further than recording video footage of the car. Of course, protecting personal belongings in an open bed truck is more complicated than it is in an enclosed vehicle, so Rivian had to be creative.
And creative they were, with Gear Guard offering several layers of protection. The first level is a surveillance system that is similar in functionality to the Tesla Sentry Mode. For starters, the cameras record the surroundings only when the system detects humans around the truck. It is not active when there’s no one around, and it does not record when animals go near the truck. There are 11 cameras fitted to the Rivian R1T body, and five of them are used by the Gear Guard System.
The second layer of protection is a steel wire that can secure the cargo in the bed. This is a physical layer that is not easy to crack, as the cable is braided and secured to the sides of the bed using a proprietary lock. Unlike aftermarket solutions, there is no key or numbers combination. The lock is activated the moment the owner locks the vehicle, so he can be confident whatever goods he carries in the track cargo are protected.
Rivian wanted to add a touch of playfulness to this system with a cartoonish character. Every time a person approaches the vehicle, a video plays, alerting individuals that they’re being recorded. “There's this warm and inviting nature to the character that was designed to put a smile on people's faces,” explains Rivian in a video.
Anyway, you probably want to know what is the third layer of protection offered by Rivian Gear Guard. Well, as much as I hate alarms, I have to admit this is it; it’s an alarm. Check out the video below to see how the Gear Guard system operates.
