autoevolution

The Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car, but There Are Exceptions

• By:
Many electric car lovers want a Rivian, the car that belongs to the hottest car brand to emerge in recent years, but customers have to wait a while to get their hands on one. Currently, those who order an R1T model now, say, won't take possession until 2024.
The Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are Exceptions 10 photos
Photo: Copart.com
The Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are ExceptionsThe Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are Exceptions
Basically, you'll reserve it now, but set it up later, according to the official website. Once you put down a fully refundable deposit, you'll be able to configure exactly the vehicle you want, at a later date. If you're tired of these rather complicated buying techniques, and want to have the car you pay for to be exactly as you pictured, there are a few sites that offer this possibility.

Being a rather expensive, rare, and hard-to-buy car, many would not be bothered if they could buy it damaged and then repair it.

If it's cheaper, all the better. Here's how low the price can go. We found a Rivian R1T Adventure that has been through a crash and for which at the time of writing someone is offering $7,100 on it. That's a pretty good price considering a similarly equipped example starts at $73,000.

The Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are Exceptions
Photo: Copart.com
If we were to go strictly by the pictures in the ad, we would say that the car was involved in a not so serious accident. The front end seems to be the most damaged. The bumper, grille, and right and left fenders have been detached from the car. Sadly, the gorgeous LED headlights that made it very distinctive among other cars on the road are no longer on the car either.

There's also some sheet metal stuck in the back. On the inside, the deployed airbags are not visible, which leads us to believe that the impact was not very severe.

Inside, the R1T's cabin is clad in leather and wood


Even after the accident, the interior is as beautiful as any luxury car. There is one stain on the back seat, otherwise there are no other dirty areas on the upholstery. The surface appears to be of good quality. The white vegan leatherette seats often seem firm and well-maintained.

The Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car but There Are Exceptions
Photo: Copart.com
We see that the large 16.0-inch infotainment screen is in place in the dashboard, and the secondary digital display seems to be in good shape as well. The roof is a full-length, full-width fixed panoramic piece of tinted glass that looks as good as the rest of the interior. From the pictures, it doesn't appear to have been damaged by the impact.

Rivian R1T is an off-road pickup truck that is smart, innovative, fast, and surprisingly capable


The R1T was offered in three models. The Launch Edition was the first and sold out quickly. Then buyers could opt for the base Explore and the better-equipped Adventure.

If the engines and battery pack weren't affected, the R1T should have some impressive specs. The total torque of the four motors is 1120 Nm/908 ft lbs and the total output of the four motors is 562 kW - 765 ps (754 hp). The top speed is 125 mph/ 201 kph and 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration occurs in 5,1 seconds. The R1T is offered with a battery pack offering a range of 505 km (314 miles).

The R1T comes with three different battery packs. The Standard pack covers 260 miles (418 km) on a single charge, while the Large and Max battery packs boast driving ranges of 314 miles (505 km) and 400 miles (644 km) respectively.

And, since it has been through an accident, we can't help but wonder how it stands in terms of crash safety. Here's how the most exciting electric pickup fared in IIHS safety tests.

The all-electric pickup received the Top Safety Pick+ award


The all-electric Rivian R1T received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award in 2022. According to reports from the US agency, the zero-emission pickup received the highest marks in all tests.

The R1T received the highest "good" rating in small crash tests with overlap on both the driver and passenger sides. The same rating was obtained in moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength, and headrest tests.

The headlights were also deemed "good," and the frontal collision avoidance system was deemed "superior" in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The IIHS also recognized the Rivian R1seat T's belt attachment system and ISOFIX system for child seats.

Video thumbnail
While we don't encourage anyone to buy cars that have been in accidents, we can't overlook the fact that there are people who are willing to buy damaged cars to restore and then drive them. And not just individuals but even companies, as a situation discovered last year shows.

It was reported online that Tesla was selling a used and wrecked Model 3 as a nearly new car. A Tesla owner got a big surprise when he tried to sell his car and found out that before he bought it, the car was involved in an accident in which several airbags deployed.
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

rivian rivian R1T Rivian electric car electric pickup
About the author: Marius Visan
Marius Visan profile photo

Marius grew up in a family of truck drivers, so the love for cars and anything with an engine came naturally. After getting his journalism degree and an M.D. in Multimedia and Audio/Video Production he went right into covering the automotive industry for a news agency and a print magazine.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories