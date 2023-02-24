The Rivian Looks Like an Expensive, Rare and Hard To Buy Car, but There Are Exceptions

Many electric car lovers want a Rivian, the car that belongs to the hottest car brand to emerge in recent years, but customers have to wait a while to get their hands on one. Currently, those who order an R1T model now, say, won't take possession until 2024.
Basically, you'll reserve it now, but set it up later, according to the official website. Once you put down a fully refundable deposit, you'll be able to configure exactly the vehicle you want, at a later date. If you're tired of these rather complicated buying techniques, and want to have the car you pay for to be exactly as you pictured, there are a few sites that offer this possibility.
Being a rather expensive, rare, and hard-to-buy car, many would not be bothered if they could buy it damaged and then repair it.
If it's cheaper, all the better. Here's how low the price can go. We found a Rivian R1T Adventure that has been through a crash and for which at the time of writing someone is offering $7,100 on it. That's a pretty good price considering a similarly equipped example starts at $73,000.
There's also some sheet metal stuck in the back. On the inside, the deployed airbags are not visible, which leads us to believe that the impact was not very severe.
Even after the accident, the interior is as beautiful as any luxury car. There is one stain on the back seat, otherwise there are no other dirty areas on the upholstery. The surface appears to be of good quality. The white vegan leatherette seats often seem firm and well-maintained.
The R1T was offered in three models. The Launch Edition was the first and sold out quickly. Then buyers could opt for the base Explore and the better-equipped Adventure.
If the engines and battery pack weren't affected, the R1T should have some impressive specs. The total torque of the four motors is 1120 Nm/908 ft lbs and the total output of the four motors is 562 kW - 765 ps (754 hp). The top speed is 125 mph/ 201 kph and 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration occurs in 5,1 seconds. The R1T is offered with a battery pack offering a range of 505 km (314 miles).
The R1T comes with three different battery packs. The Standard pack covers 260 miles (418 km) on a single charge, while the Large and Max battery packs boast driving ranges of 314 miles (505 km) and 400 miles (644 km) respectively.
And, since it has been through an accident, we can't help but wonder how it stands in terms of crash safety. Here's how the most exciting electric pickup fared in IIHS safety tests.
The all-electric Rivian R1T received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ award in 2022. According to reports from the US agency, the zero-emission pickup received the highest marks in all tests.
The R1T received the highest "good" rating in small crash tests with overlap on both the driver and passenger sides. The same rating was obtained in moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength, and headrest tests.
The headlights were also deemed "good," and the frontal collision avoidance system was deemed "superior" in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. The IIHS also recognized the Rivian R1seat T's belt attachment system and ISOFIX system for child seats.
cars that have been in accidents, we can't overlook the fact that there are people who are willing to buy damaged cars to restore and then drive them. And not just individuals but even companies, as a situation discovered last year shows.
It was reported online that Tesla was selling a used and wrecked Model 3 as a nearly new car. A Tesla owner got a big surprise when he tried to sell his car and found out that before he bought it, the car was involved in an accident in which several airbags deployed.
Inside, the R1T's cabin is clad in leather and wood
Rivian R1T is an off-road pickup truck that is smart, innovative, fast, and surprisingly capable
The all-electric pickup received the Top Safety Pick+ award
