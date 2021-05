The Ristretto 303 FS Is Most Powerful e-Bike on the Market, a Collectible Too

The e-bike is offered in 10 colors, with batches of 50 examples for each—amounting to 500 units in the entire series. As the name implies (Founders Edition), this is a collector’s piece, but one that also promises a “one-of-a-kind riding experience while reducing carbon footprint” and “the most powerful production e-bike on the market.”Power comes from a custom-designed CYC mid-drive motor that peaks at 3,500 W, powered by a downtube-mounted 52V 17.5 AH battery good for an estimated 55 miles (89 km) on a single charge, with the provision that range estimates are dependent on riding modes, terrain, rider weight, and weather. A full charge is achieved in six hours, and the battery is guaranteed for 1,000 charge cycles or a lifetime of five years.The Ristretto 303 FS is a multi-class e-bike, in that it is delivered as a Class 2 bike but can be configured to a Class 3 at the touch of a button. That means you choose between the two available riding modes, Street Legal Mode or Race Mode, with the former maxing at 28 mph (45 kph) and the latter at 40 mph (64 kph). Each mode allows further customization in the app, including throttle response rate, maximum power, PAS (pedal assistance) level, or even turning PAS on or off.Made with an aluminum frame, the Ristretto 303 FS also features a Shimano 11-speed drivetrain, full-suspension Wotefusi Shock Absorbers, TRP hydraulic disk brakes, and rides on 26” all-terrain Teravail Coronado Tires. There’s also a waterproof LCD for vital stats and customizations and Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with the app. The e-bike is offered with a chic waterproof leatherette saddle, two-bulb LED headlight and taillight, and integrated fenders front and rear.The Ristretto 303 FS tips the scales at 84 pounds (38 kg) and has a maximum payload of 325 pounds (147 kg). As noted above, it’s offered only for deliveries within the United States, with a $200 flat transportation fee. Early backers can get one for $3,099 with the campaign, with the retail price estimated at $3,920. Granted, this isn’t much of a discount, but it does secure your spot for one such collectible—on the condition you have decided it’s one you would like.Collectible status aside, the Ristretto promises that the e-bike is fun, solid, and reliable. It’s good for “rain or shine,” whether you ride in the city or on the trails or, for that matter, wherever you want to. The fact that you can do so without a license or registration is, as they say, the cherry on the (two-wheel, electric) cake.