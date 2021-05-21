The Ristretto 303 FS Is Most Powerful e-Bike on the Market, a Collectible Too

For this market, Denver-based maker Ristretto has a very appealing proposition. It’s fast, high quality, and a collectible: the Ristretto 303 FS Founders Edition. It’s quite a looker, too.
Ristretto 303 FS Founders Edition is the ultimate e-bike for the adrenaline junkie. With a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph) in off-road mode, it’s a fast moped that promises to make each ride memorable and comfortable. With its retro-inspired design and high-quality components, but more importantly, its limited run in just 500 examples, it’s a collectible that could be, in the right hands, worthy of the hefty investment.
Ristretto 303 FS is now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo and has already proved a success: the initial funding goal has been reached, and the campaign still has 28 more days online. The first batch of deliveries will go out in October 2021, so while pledgers might not be able to make the most of long summer days with this e-bike, they will get to enjoy the cooler fall weather.
most powerful production e-bike on the market.”
Power comes from a custom-designed CYC mid-drive motor that peaks at 3,500 W, powered by a downtube-mounted 52V 17.5 AH battery good for an estimated 55 miles (89 km) on a single charge, with the provision that range estimates are dependent on riding modes, terrain, rider weight, and weather. A full charge is achieved in six hours, and the battery is guaranteed for 1,000 charge cycles or a lifetime of five years.
The Ristretto 303 FS is a multi-class e-bike, in that it is delivered as a Class 2 bike but can be configured to a Class 3 at the touch of a button. That means you choose between the two available riding modes, Street Legal Mode or Race Mode, with the former maxing at 28 mph (45 kph) and the latter at 40 mph (64 kph). Each mode allows further customization in the app, including throttle response rate, maximum power, PAS (pedal assistance) level, or even turning PAS on or off.
Made with an aluminum frame, the Ristretto 303 FS also features a Shimano 11-speed drivetrain, full-suspension Wotefusi Shock Absorbers, TRP hydraulic disk brakes, and rides on 26” all-terrain Teravail Coronado Tires. There’s also a waterproof LCD for vital stats and customizations and Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with the app. The e-bike is offered with a chic waterproof leatherette saddle, two-bulb LED headlight and taillight, and integrated fenders front and rear.
Collectible status aside, the Ristretto promises that the e-bike is fun, solid, and reliable. It’s good for “rain or shine,” whether you ride in the city or on the trails or, for that matter, wherever you want to. The fact that you can do so without a license or registration is, as they say, the cherry on the (two-wheel, electric) cake.
