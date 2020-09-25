The Ring Always Home Cam Is a $250 Drone You Can Have Flying Inside Your Home

3 Amazon is the Most Valuable Brand, Toyota Remains First Among Automakers

Why set up security cameras inside every room of your house when you could have a drone flying around, with the same functionality of all these put together? 8 photos



The home security company has introduced the Ring Always Home Cam as an upcoming product, a $250 drone that will fly inside your house, offering you a bird’s eye view of your home when you’re away. The drone pairs with the Ring Alarm system and can be set to fly on preset routes, at certain moments of your choosing.



Users will be able to set the drone in motion using a smartphone app or have it automatically triggered by motion, which is when it would fly to that location and take video, streaming it to your device. This way, they would never again have to worry about forgetting a window open or leaving the kettle on,



That said, the drone is destined strictly for indoor use, with plans to bring it to market the next year. Ring is unable to offer an estimated timeline for the release, since it’s pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission.



At the presentation event, the drone wasn’t functional,



