The Rhino GX: A Vehicle Even More Insane Than It Looks

It might cost as much as a Lamborghini Huracan, but for the right customer that's a screaming deal considering how specialized this insane SUV truly is. Did we mention that it has gun ports?
Take one look at the Rhino GX and it's immediately obvious that this isn't just another Humvee knockoff. Did you spot Doug in that cover photo? That's how gigantic this SUV is. It's built on a Ford F450 chassis and beyond that, it's all custom and all very tough.
Every Rhino GX is built in southern California and the intense attention to detail is everywhere to be seen. Before Doug DeMuro climbs inside he points out the hand and foot-holds for a security team to hang onto while the Rhino is in motion.
Then he digs into the doors. Of course, that's a bit of a workout because they're super heavy. The glass is identically tough. It looks like it's nearly two inches thick. DeMuro even demonstrates the gun ports.
Then he shows off the escape hatch. That's right, there's a roof-mounted escape hatch in the Rhino. What if you just want to keep folks out though. Well, the Rhino has household-style deadbolts that are electronically controlled. They can serve as additional lockouts for the doors should someone be attempting to get to you in your Rhino.
We also think that this might be the only real vehicle that's street legal and carries real countermeasures in case of a chase. First, it has a smoke setting that will intentionally drip oil into the combustion chamber to create a thick smoke so as to blind your pursuers.
Then there's the "Nails" switch. Oh yes, the Rhino has a nails feature that drops tire-popping countermeasures at the flip of a switch. Another pseudo countermeasure is a bevy of LED lights that surround the entire vehicle.
Next to the front LED light bar, you'll find a thermal imaging camera. It displays just above the rearview mirror. That mirror is a bit odd. It doesn't have a backup camera as a part of it but it does have all of the same apps as the center infotainment system.
That odd touch is a bit of a theme in the USSV Rhino. Multiple surfaces and finishes are from the uber-cheap base F450 SuperDuty. One thing that isn't cheap is the engine. That's a 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel. Sadly, it seems that USSV might have left the motor alone.
With a total weight of some 9,600 pounds, Doug says that acceleration is an exercise in patience. "It's just really slow," he says. He tells us too about how you can feel the weight when you're speeding up or slowing down. Of course, nothing else turns heads like the Rhino. "Nothing is going to screw with you," says DeMuro.
It's an utterly insane vehicle to say the very least. Clearly, those countermeasures are a result of the Rhino's inability to be quick and light on its feet. Still, it's tough to think of anything more aggressive.
