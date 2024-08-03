The Retro Full-Size Two-Door Ford Bronco Raptor V8 Will Become Real for SEMA 2024

Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff that can be made by aftermarket shops – his continued collaboration with Jonesboro, Arizona-based Flat Out Autos will make the 2024 SEMA Show one hot venue for the Ford Bronco Raptor fans.
After recently dreaming about a summer-dwelling Cadillac Escalade Convertible or the modernization of the GMC Syclone high-performance pickup truck, plus a Chevrolet Chevelle SS concept that also got spun off as a modern-day El Camino coupe utility, the pixel master changes the register and accesses the parallel universes of vehicular CGI for a quick take on a Blue Oval model.
A proud member of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, this author also moves back and forth into the real world from time to time – mostly to nail the latest collaboration for a rendering-to-reality project with Flat Out Autos. The aftermarket shop is a specialist in restomods (especially Corvette models) but also in crazy conversions – such as the Chevy Blazer and GMC Jimmy two-door open-top SUVs based on the Silverado and Sierra.
Those creations were first envisioned by this pixel master before turning into reality for the 2022 SEMA Show, while the 2023 idea was more of the same – a Chevrolet 'KR2.' Now, they're switching their attention to Blue Oval's Ford Bronco Raptor. However, instead of using the reborn mid-size four-door SUV as the starting template, the CGI expert and the aftermarket outlet focus their attention on the old-school full-size Bronco akin to the second through fifth iterations when the nameplate was dueling with the Chevrolet K5 Blazer, Dodge Ramcharger, and Jeep Cherokee via the full-size underpinnings of the F-Series pickup trucks.
As such, their Ford Bronco Raptor conversion also needs the F-150 moniker as the newest build that will be created in time for the 2024 edition of the SEMA Show takes the underpinnings of the light-duty pickup truck to morph into a full-size two-door SUV with a classic removable rear section and dual seats in the rear instead of a traditional bed area. Additionally, the creation will have wide fender flares, great off-road credentials thanks to the long-travel suspension setup and wheel plus tires, as well as "killer retro graphics."
Wait, wait, there is a little more to it than just looking at the current renderings and hoping the aftermarket shop will indeed transfix them into reality – their full-size two-door Ford Bronco Raptor SUV will also have a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood massaged with a Whipple supercharger to gallop with 725 horsepower! So, what do you think? Would you rather have that in your garage, as the outlet promises to produce it for customers, not just for SEMA, or do you want the regular V6-packing Ford Bronco Raptor?
