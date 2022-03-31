The Retro Cub Teardrop Camper Boasts an Affordable Build but Hides a Dark Secret

Folks, the travel trailer you’re looking at today is known simply as the Cub, a teardrop camper built right here in the U.S. by able hands out of Alabama, the team over at Vintage Trailer Works (VTW). Yes, the same that produces the off-road XTR we featured just a few days ago. Well, this time around, we’re going to get to know precisely what led to Cub’s creation and just what it can do for your budget-friendly adventures.
As VTW mentions, and as you can see, there’s something a bit different about Cub, and it’s that retro styling you’re witnessing. The manufacturer combined modern chassis features with profile and styling cues from two decades, the 50s and 60s. The result? A camper that will have on-lookers asking you if your grandparents passed it down.
The manufacturer’s website makes no mention of the materials that go into this trailer’s construction. However, if it’s anything like the XTR, you will find a steel chassis ready with a torsion axle suspension. But, if you do choose to move forward by purchasing a Cub, you’ll also be asked to customize it with countless features aimed at comfort and capability. Yes, you can add electric brakes, a roof rack, heavy-duty suspension, fiberglass fenders, and even modify the wheels and tires. We’ll get to the remaining upgrades soon.
Finally, in true teardrop style, Cub hides the galley at the end. As a standard setup, you won’t find much at the rear except space to add things like slide-outs and storage drawers. However, if you drop an extra 1,100 USD (1,000 EUR at current exchange rates), you’ll receive a complete galley, ready with lighting, cabinets, and slide-out. A running water and sink kit will cost extra too. I didn’t see anything about a shower kit, but those are pretty affordable and easy to install; it’s something you can do yourself.
with a toolbox and have the knowledge to modify something like this without destroying it, you can handle upgrading and installing features into Cub all on your own. You may save a few thousand bucks, but again, embark on this venture only if you know what you’re doing.
To make things a bit clear, the starting price for one of these bad boys is set at 11,695 USD (10,634 EUR), and to help you grasp how much extra cash you should have ready, I configured my own unit with an upgraded suspension, brakes, complete galley setup, roof rack, running water and solar power, and a few others, and I was looking at a machine with a cost around 18,000 USD (16,368 EUR). If I didn’t stop myself, I would have easily paid double the asking price of a Cub or more; that’s the dark secret.
At the end of the day, summer is almost here, and camper sales are starting to take off for this season. If you’re in the market for a camper and one to get a few looks and keep you adventuring for a while, Cub could be considered for your lifestyle. Come fall, just sell it if you’re bored of it.
As VTW mentions, and as you can see, there’s something a bit different about Cub, and it’s that retro styling you’re witnessing. The manufacturer combined modern chassis features with profile and styling cues from two decades, the 50s and 60s. The result? A camper that will have on-lookers asking you if your grandparents passed it down.
The manufacturer’s website makes no mention of the materials that go into this trailer’s construction. However, if it’s anything like the XTR, you will find a steel chassis ready with a torsion axle suspension. But, if you do choose to move forward by purchasing a Cub, you’ll also be asked to customize it with countless features aimed at comfort and capability. Yes, you can add electric brakes, a roof rack, heavy-duty suspension, fiberglass fenders, and even modify the wheels and tires. We’ll get to the remaining upgrades soon.
Finally, in true teardrop style, Cub hides the galley at the end. As a standard setup, you won’t find much at the rear except space to add things like slide-outs and storage drawers. However, if you drop an extra 1,100 USD (1,000 EUR at current exchange rates), you’ll receive a complete galley, ready with lighting, cabinets, and slide-out. A running water and sink kit will cost extra too. I didn’t see anything about a shower kit, but those are pretty affordable and easy to install; it’s something you can do yourself.
with a toolbox and have the knowledge to modify something like this without destroying it, you can handle upgrading and installing features into Cub all on your own. You may save a few thousand bucks, but again, embark on this venture only if you know what you’re doing.
To make things a bit clear, the starting price for one of these bad boys is set at 11,695 USD (10,634 EUR), and to help you grasp how much extra cash you should have ready, I configured my own unit with an upgraded suspension, brakes, complete galley setup, roof rack, running water and solar power, and a few others, and I was looking at a machine with a cost around 18,000 USD (16,368 EUR). If I didn’t stop myself, I would have easily paid double the asking price of a Cub or more; that’s the dark secret.
At the end of the day, summer is almost here, and camper sales are starting to take off for this season. If you’re in the market for a camper and one to get a few looks and keep you adventuring for a while, Cub could be considered for your lifestyle. Come fall, just sell it if you’re bored of it.