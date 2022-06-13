The Refreshed BMW X3 Doesn’t Look Athletic During Moose Test

Although it’s a great-handling crossover, the 2022 BMW X3 can’t hide its curb weight. An xDrive20d such as the Bimmer in the featured clip is 1,915 kilograms, which is nearly 4,222 pounds if you prefer imperial units.
Starting at 56,900 euros in Spain, where km77.com are based, a sum that converts to 59,305 bald eagles at current exchange rates, the X3 xDrive20d with the M Sport package also flaunts Pirelli P Zero rubber boots that measure 245/45 by 20 inches up front and 275/40 by 20 inches in the rear.
Known for their high resistance to rolling and short braking distance, these Pirellis try their best to keep the all-wheel-drive crossover in check in the dreaded moose test. On their first run, the peeps at km77.com have managed to hit a cone with the driver-side front tire in the first change of direction.
The X3 slides and bounces into the final part of the course, which isn’t particularly athletic of a vehicle from a sporty brand, a vehicle fitted with the not-so-sporty M Sport package. Still, it has been given the thumbs up.
Upping the speed to 81 kilometers per hour (50.3 miles per hour) mostly eliminates the bouncing. The motoring publication also notes that 81 kph is quite a high entry speed, “a good result that not all vehicles can achieve.”
Be that as it may, there’s quite a bit of understeer present. At 79 kph (49.1 mph), the front tires let go, leading to a two-cone carnage in the middle section of the moose test course. Last, but certainly not least, the X3 in this configuration finishes the slalom test in 24.5 seconds, the same time a Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic needs to finish the aforementioned test.
At the very top of the leaderboard, we have the 2022 MINI Cooper SE Countryman and 2022 Cupra Born with times of 23.3 and 23.6 seconds.
