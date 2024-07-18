The Redwood Skoolie Is a Beautiful Home on Wheels Built for Sustainable Living

Living in a mobile home has become the new American dream, as it allows people an unparalleled level of freedom and flexibility. Folks living in homes on wheels can move to different locations and take their home with them, which means more freedom to explore new places and live closer to nature.
Nowadays, you can call anything a mobile home as long as it can be moved around and offers decent living quarters with an area for sleeping, eating, and lounging. Old school buses are a great option for anyone dreaming of living or traveling in an affordable mobile home, and the Redwood Skoolie is a beautiful example of the possibilities that buses have.
This vintage school bus has been lovingly transformed into a welcoming, sustainable home on wheels by Kyle, an experienced custom home builder from Northern California, and it will surprise you with its cozy ambiance, a harmonious mix of modern and vintage elements, and extensive use of reclaimed old-growth redwood, which adds a distinctive rustic charm to the interior.
Each bus conversion entails a unique creative process, and today's story is proof of that. The Redwood Schoolie is a genuine one-of-a-kind creation that reflects its owner's personality and is specifically tailored to accommodate their needs and lifestyle. Based on a 1993 Bluebird Handy Bus that was once lost to the woods, this remarkable tiny home on wheels comes with a unique layout, custom furniture, clever storage solutions, and personal touches that give it a homey feel.
When Kyle bought the 28-foot long bus for just $1,000, it was in a very poor condition, with vegetation grown into it, but this didn't deter him and his partner Jenna from realizing their dream of turning it into a mobile home. They did a 18-inch roof raise to increase the interior ceiling height, painted it green on the outside, and created a beautiful living space inside.
Throughout the design and conversion process, their focus was on practicality and comfort, so you'll see that, though simple and minimalist, this bus incorporates all the usual amenities you find in a conventional home, plus some unique features like a standing desk setup and a slew of decorative elements made from reclaimed materials.
The first thing you'll notice when stepping inside is that this skoolie has a very different layout from what you're used to seeing in bus conversions. The floorplan seems to be divided into two main areas. The front half of the bus is occupied by the kitchen and home office setup, while the rear section of the bus is dedicated to lounging and sleeping. A private bathroom in the middle acts as a divider between the two areas.
This means there is no seating area up front except for a fold-down bar table with two stools. The couch has been neatly integrated next to the bed in the back, creating a nice space to hang out and spend time together. The only drawback to this setup is that it might be a little bit uncomfortable when you have guests over, as they would have to walk all the way to the back of the bus to sit down. But for Kyle and Jenna, it works just fine.
The sleeping area features a generous raised platform bed that provides ample storage underneath. This is where the water tanks, batteries, and other essentials are stored. Two sconces on the back wall provide nice nighttime lighting, and an AC mounted above the bed optimizes room temperature. The built-in sofa also integrates two large drawers for clothes storage.
The kitchen is designed to maximize space and functionality with an open, airy feel. It features practical storage solutions in the form of Home Depot base cabinets and DIY upper cabinets with ratan inserts, and a beautiful solid wood countertop that offers ample space for meal prep. With a deep residential sink, a two-burner gas stove, a fridge, and a freezer, the couple has everything they need for cooking on the road.
It might be hard to notice right away, but the front area of the bus also integrates a workspace. It's a custom standing desk right above the cab area, with a computer screen incorporated into the wall and a couple of small shelves for the keyboard and office accessories.
The bathroom looks spacious and elegant and includes a shower built with standard residential materials, such as real tile and fiberglass floor pan. You'll also notice a homebuilt composting toilet, a small mirror, and an overhead cabinet for toiletries and towels. It's a stylish space that is both functional and eco-friendly.
The whole interior is luminous and airy thanks to an abundance of windows that bring in plenty of natural light, and the ambiance is cozy and welcoming thanks to small details like textural linen and curtains, redwood window trims, and neutral colors used throughout. Reclaimed redwood is extensively used in all areas of the bus, and you can notice it on the walls, the tongue-and-groove ceiling, the bathroom barn-style door, and more.
The Redwood Skoolie is designed for long-term off-grid living, with a powerful 1,800 watts of solar panels on the roof, 100 gallons of fresh water capacity, an on-demand propane water heater, and a composting toilet.
This might not be the most luxurious or glamorous bus conversion out there, but it certainly gives off homey vibes, and each detail showcases Kyle's creativity and craftsmanship, as well as his dedication to sustainable living.