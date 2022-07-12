The Rebels Would Not Accept the Standards, but for Lexus It Is the Surest Path to Success

Notable performances are more achievable when there is a prize in the middle, but the philosophy proposed by Lexus provides benefits for all those who are part of this brand. In short, happy customers equal prosperous company and vice-versa.
Creating, improving, promoting, selling and retaining people with a product seems like an easy task if you do it on a small scale. But when you have to create, promote, and sell to people in the same way in more than 300 retailers around the world, then you definitely need standards.
Standards get people used to the known, thus providing security and confidence, and Lexus customers have the certainty that they will receive the same treatment whenever they need it, with a sense of belonging to the family well impregnated. In fact, Lexus has been the leader in quality and customer care in Norway for 11 years in a row, as shown by the AutoIndex satisfaction survey.
Set up around the idea of 'standards,' Lexus chose to stimulate its teams through the Kiwami Awards, founded in 2016, a competition focused on the entire experience that the customer has with the brand, and more specifically, based on hospitality at the highest level, as the name implies (Kiwami in Japanese means 'ultimate').
This year, the Kiwami Awards ceremony took place in Madrid, where the ten winning dealers had the opportunity to experience live the all new RZ and RX and feel at ease with the BEV Sport concept, recently presented at Goodwood. They were joined by the winners from 2020 and 2021, since the awards were not held in recent years due to Covid restrictions.
Without further ado, the winning countries of the Kiwami Awards 2022 are: France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, UK and Ukraine, with three special prizes offered for Lexus Padova (Italy), Lexus Sabadell (Spain) and Tbilisi (Georgia), winning this award for 3 years in a row.
In 2021, Lexus received recognition for the most satisfactory Customer Service for New Vehicle (NCBS), as well as for the After Sales part (IACS), once again validating the Omentashi philosophy around which the brand is built.
