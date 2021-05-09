The Ration From Trayvax Is a Vehicle-Based Kitchen for Hot Food Anytime

Sure, everyone gets hungry, some folks even transform into horrible little creatures. What, you thought that Snicker’s commercial is a joke? To make sure hunger is never an issue, Trayvax, initially a producer of wallets designed to cut back on plastic waste, now announces the Ration.
Anytime you hear the word ration, you can bet there’s going to be food involved. Sure enough, the Ration has a whole lot to do with food. If you’ve had a look in the gallery, you’ve guessed that this little trinket is a portable kitchen.
Before you leave a comment as to why anyone would be stoked about a kitchen, know that this tool is perfect for so many occasions and situations, it’s damn near impossible to not have any interest.
The body of the kitchen is a simple two-piece design made of metal sheets and riveted into place. On top, a powder-coated finish is added to make sure the elements don’t eat away at components. A non-slip base is added to the bottom to make ensure your meal doesn’t grow legs and runs away.
The tray is designed with two sections in mind. One area is to be used for cooking your meal, while the remainder of the Ration is to be used for storage. The large open tray offers room to be able to bring along some soup cans, fruits, veggies, and even a bit of meat. There’s a leather interior organizer that can be used for additional supplies such as utensils and multitools.
Part two of the story is the cooking area. This compact stove burner uses a 3.5 oz fuel canister that’ll run you about 18-22 uses. You can either purchase them via the manufacturer’s website or find one that fits the mold.
Again, what I love most about this trinket is its level of versatility in so many situations. You can use while you’re camping, while you’re out for a picnic, or even while RVing. Heck, maybe you’re a truck driver.
And the best part, the Ration is only going to run you $170 (€141 at current exchange rates). A decent price considering its built to last well into the next generation in your family.
Think of it like this, people will always need to eat. With the Ration you can even cook up a meal tucked away in your closet. Do not try that! I really don’t want to have to write an article about how you were inspired to do that because some kooky writer said so in a text.
