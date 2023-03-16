The Rapido Folding Caravan: The Unicorn RV You Probably Never Heard Of

There’s an old saying about how strong essences are kept in small containers, and even if you hate cliches and proverbial wisdom, you’d still have to admit it would be accurate in this instance. Here’s a tiny towable that pops up into a family-sized RV at camp, with some home amenities included. A very strong essence, indeed.
This unique RV is called the Rapido, and it’s ok if you’ve never heard of it even though it has reached cult status in recent years. Born in France out of a master carpenter’s desire to create the perfect vacation vehicle for his family, it was in production for three decades before it bowed out, as the market shifted towards motorhomes and vans.
The Rapido name is still around, but not attached to something as strange as a folding caravan: the Rapido Group is now an international entity with brands like Campereve and Dreamer, and the equally iconic Westfalia.
It all started out with a folding caravan by Constant Rousseau. Rousseau was a cabinet maker who also enjoyed spending time with his family in the great outdoors, so when it came to crafting the perfect vacation vehicle, he wanted to get the job done himself. The prototype was created in 1958 and, based on the only surviving photo of it, it featured canvas walls. Think of it as of a tent, but sat on a trailer chassis instead of on the ground. A pocket rocket that only showed its true capabilities at camp.
The first Rapido model offered sleeping for four people, a dinette area that converted into the master bedroom, and a sofa that could become either bunk beds or a twin for the kids. There was a small galley inside with a foot-pump sink and a two-burner stove, and enough space to move around. However, the highlight of the caravan was its compact size, which made storing it inside a regular garage possible.
The Rapido was in production between 1961 and well into the ‘80s, though the market began to decline at the start of that decade. Rousseau continued to improve the original design, introducing two flagship variants that would then span other variations, the Confort and the Confortmatic. The latter was larger and more home-like, with sleeping for six people and a slew of options that maximized comfort.
In travel model, the Rapido had a very low profile and a low weight that meant you could easily tow it with you daily without the need to upgrade. At camp, you pulled out the rail extensions and then folded out the upper part onto them. Much like a house of cards, you’d then fold out the walls and the roof, before moving to the other side to do the same. The furniture was designed so it fit in the bottom half.
Later models got aircraft aluminum plates and an exterior cooking unit secured in a matching aluminum box, complementing the unit inside. At some point, a panoramic window was introduced, which is actually a fancy way of saying that you could open up one of the walls altogether, thus expanding available space and, more importantly, allowing fresh air in. Awnings and tent walls were offered as optionals, effectively turning the compact towable into a basecamp.
Later Confortmatic models still had a very low weight of 650 kg (1,433 lbs), even with all the extras piled on top. It was 155 cm (61 inches) wide and 200 cm (78,7 inches) long, and offered standing height when deployed, so it was a far superior option to camping in a tent. Despite what you might think about spending an entire vacation inside an RV made up like a piece of Lego, the Rapido didn’t leak too badly, though it was reportedly prone to moisture issues after some time.
The business is still run by the Rousseau family and, from where they stand, it doesn't look like the folding caravan is ever making a comeback. But the Rapido folding caravan family remains huge and is spread across Europe: some 35,000 units were produced during those 30 years, and you can find Rapido caravan groups on social media in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and of course, France. There's even a yearly Rapidofest in Wales, though participation never exceeds 30 caravans.
The Rapido caravan, which got its name from its quick assembly on-site, is still around and showing no signs of going anywhere. You could still get one in decent condition for a couple thousand euros if you wanted, and the international Rapido-family would be eager to welcome you in their tight-knit and very supportive community. The very distinctive floral pattern is not a must, but duly appreciated.
