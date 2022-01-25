The Ranger Is Dubbed India's First Electric Cruiser Motorcycle, With the Biggest Battery

The launch of the Komaki Ranger may not look like that big of a deal for the rest of the world, but it has been a long-awaited event in India. The reason why is the fact that the company advertised the vehicle as being the country’s first electric cruiser bike.
Komaki is primarily known for its electric scooters and e-bikes, and the Ranger is the first Indian-made, battery-powered cruiser motorcycle to hit the market. The two-wheeler was finally launched and is now available across the company’s network of dealerships, over 300 in the whole country.
The Ranger is not only touted as India’s first electric cruiser bike but also as the one to feature “India’s biggest battery pack”, a 72V 50Ah lithium one that guarantees a range of up to 200 km (124 miles) per charge, according to the presentation video, or 220 km (136 miles), if you're going with the company’s Facebook page. It is an impressive number nevertheless, as is the Ranger’s powerful, 4,000W motor. We’re not being offered any information on the bike’s top speed though.
As for the design of the Ranger, it’s got the looks of a classic, petrol cruiser motorcycle alright, with a big, round, chrome garnished retro headlamp, accompanied by two smaller auxiliary lamps, wide handlebars, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, stylish alloy rims, 17” tires, and large, vintage-looking seat with rear backrest. It even comes with dual sound pipes with flame effects. The side panniers on it want to show that the Ranger is a long-range beast ready to go that extra mile.
The bike is available in three colors: Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black.
But aside from its classy looks, this is a modern motorcycle, equipped with a Bluetooth sound system, cruise control, a digital speedometer with self-diagnosis, a side stand sensor, and an anti-theft lock system, to name just its most notable features.
Komaki’s Ranger e-motorcycle will be available to order in dealerships starting January 26, for a price of approximately $2,250. You can take a look at it in the video below.
