The Range Rover Sport SV Edition One Races a Lamborghini Urus, It's a Close Shave

It's been a minute since we've seen a good old-fashioned SUV quarter-mile stand-off. Sure, there are plenty of supercar or electric pickup races, but when's the last time we've heard a roaring V8 coming from under the hood of a brand-new SUV model? Well, strap in, because the ones we're keeping an eye on today aren't your average drop-off-your-kids-at-school vehicles. They really pack a punch.
First, let's meet our heavyweight wonders on wheels. Over in the British corner of the ring, we have the fresh 2024 Range Rover Sport SV. Its power comes from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that, according to urban legend, hails from the BMW factories of yore.
The V8 can deliver 626 hp (635 ps) with 553 lb-ft or 750 Nm of torque. It has an 8-speed automatic transmission system, it's all-wheel drive, of course, and weighs in at 5,478 lbs. or 2,485 kilograms. On paper, this tank on wheels should be able to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and complete the quarter-mile dash in about 12.0 seconds. It can also hit a top speed of 180 mph or 289 kph. The already sold-out Edition One costs around $182,000.
The Lamborghini Urus proudly dons a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 641 horsepower or 650 PS and 627 lb-ft or 850 Nm of torque. It, too, has an 8-speed automatic transmission system and weighs a bit less than the Range Rover Sport SV (5,478 lbs.), at 4,850 lbs. or 2,200 kg. This UK Urus model costs 157,800 GBP or 199,727 US dollars.
The Laborghini SUV should be able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, which makes it on par with its rival. Overall, however, it's a bit faster than the Range Rover Sport, maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).
Next, it's off to the races, but not before the customary exhaust sound check. The Range Rover has quite a set of pipes, but it doesn't come close to how the Urus roars. Behind the wheel of the former lies Mat Watson from the "carwow" YouTube channel.
During the first race, the two were neck and neck until the end, where the Lambo won by half a car length. Just to make sure, they went for another one, where it was even closer, but the Urus still won, even though it was by mere inches. The Lamborghini SUV finished the quarter-mile run in 12.0 seconds, while the Range Rover Sport SV did it in... 12 seconds flat as well.
After all that excitement, a couple of 1/2-mile roll races followed from 50 mph, where the Lamborghini Urus won repeatedly. Sadly, there was no brake test because the owners of the cars didn't agree to it, so all in all, the Urus takes home the gold and pops open the champaign.
