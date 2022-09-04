The Raba Is a Fashionable Transformable Helmet That’s Also Safe, Very Light and Durable

The issue of the efficacy of wearing a helmet aside, with city riders, wearing a helmet often boils down to practicality and looks. Put it simply, many users choose not to wear a helmet because it doesn’t look good, it doesn’t go with their outfit, it messes up their hair, or they have no place to store it because it’s too bulky.
Some of these reasons might sound ridiculous to passionate riders, for whom the sport is all the thrill they need. But if you consider a daily commute and how it might impact your appearance for the worse, especially on days when you have important appointments, you will understand the hold-up. South Korean mobility company Nature Mobility aims to solve this problem with the unicorn of foldable helmets, the Raba.
Raba is a “fashionable transformable helmet,” according to the official product page, “that has never existed in the world” – presumably in the sense that it’s one of a kind, an unprecedented achievement. Unlike the typical helmet, this one isn’t a single-piece, but is made of several diamond and triangle shapes that come together (or apart, depending on what you need) by twisting a dial that controls a Windwire wire system.
ABS thermoplastic on the exterior, to provide shock absorption and protection in case of a collision. There is no inner layer per se, except for the padding on each hardshell shape, and pieces are held together by tarpaulin fabric. This allows for good ventilation, the company says.
The unique construction of the Raba means that it’s a one-size-fits-all type of product. Adjustment to each wearer is done by simply twisting the dial one way or another, which creates the desired, correct shape. Further adjustment is done by means of the usual straps under the chin.
Nature Mobility says that 84% of city riders won’t wear a helmet, and that many of them will cite at least one of the reasons mentioned above for it. That said, the increase in the number of personal urban mobility options in recent years has led to an increase in the number of accidents involving them, so the need for extra safety measures is pressing. A helmet would be a next logical step, and one that folds down to 35% of its actual size in just 10 seconds makes for a very enticing proposition.
Not only does Raba fold down, but it can spread out and fold flat, thanks to the same wire system. In short, you could twist and shape it to fit whatever you need, whether that’s a luggage case, a small backpack or shoulder bag, or even your bicycle bag. It weighs just 410 g (0.90 pounds), so it’s lightweight, too. Just make sure you don’t forget about it outside on hot days, since it will be damaged in temperatures exceeding 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65.5 degrees Celsius), which can be achieved inside dark vehicles and storage bags on hot days.
“The outer shell makes this one of the lightest helmets while providing excellent durability and integrity,” the company says. Apparently, they’ve already tested some 60 prototypes in crash scenarios, and stand by their claim that this is a helmet that doesn’t just look good and is very practical, but also does what a helmet should: protect you in case of a fall. Documentation available mentions that the product “passed EN 1078:2012 + A1:2012 to show conformity to the EHSR of Regulation (EU) 2016/425.”
There is no mention of pricing or availability, but all signs point to this being a finished product that’s ready for production. The Raba won 2022 Red Dot Design Award and was shortlisted for a 2022 IDEA Award.
