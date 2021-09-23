The R RYZR EV Concept Is a Wearable Fusion of Motorcycle and Car

5 MG GTS Crossover Unveiled, to Be Built in China by SAIC MG

Calling it a “fusion between a car and a motorbike,” SAIC Design Studio say their R RYZR EV represents the “ultimate symbiosis of man and machine: a car that you actually wear.” 19 photos



From their Advanced Design studios in London and Shanghai, the design team at SAIC are a creative hub for designers to explore new and innovative proposals in order to enhance the SAIC Motor product portfolio for brands such as



Opened late in 2018, the SAIC reps say the studio located in London's Marylebone area was built to take advantage of the city’s design culture, an outstanding fashion scene and to work beside a host of institutions that are at the forefront of innovation.



Carl Gotham, the Advanced Design Director for



Gotham calls the R RYZR a “visceral vision of the future of urban travel.”



He says this new concept is designed to offer ultimate ease of use, combining the agility of the motorcycle with car-like stability. The incorporation of the RYZR clothing concept prevents the need for an app or a key as the vehicle simply recognizes the owner’s jacket instead.



“R RYZR is a useful, agile, practical, and exciting form of urban transport,” Gotham says. “It combines the aesthetic of cutting-edge technical apparel and augmented reality with futurism. It’s an exploration of unconventional modes of transports for the future - new architectures, new experiences and new emotions,” Gotham added.



According to the Advanced Design Director, RYZR is the result of his team asking how they could overcome mobility challenges while envisioning a vehicle people would want to use.



This concept blurs the boundaries between a motorcycle and a car and features a central spine architecture with twin seats suspended over either side to offer an unparalleled view of the road.



The vehicle would have the ability to pivot on the front and rear arms and features a hubless front wheel design. A centrally mounted steering is configured to allow access for both drivers. Drive-by-wire technology means that the controller operates regardless of his position.





