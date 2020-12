The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Become Audi's First Subcompact Plug-In Hybrid SUVs

PHEV

kW

kWh

WLTP

EV

In the United States, Audi’s smallest Q offering starts exactly at the Q3 and Q3 Sportback level. In Europe, the Ingolstadt-based automaker is also touting the stylish Q2 – but, anyway, all of them are subcompact offerings.After the company bestowed some CNG power on the A3 Sportback and decided the 2021 SQ5 manufactured in Mexico should come to Europe with a diesel under the hood, it’s now ready to introduce the first-everpowertrain for the Q3 and Q3 Sportback crossovers.In Audi’s usual way of messing up the naming scheme, they’re called the Q3 45 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e – anyone who doesn’t pay attention will easily miss the lowercase “e” denoting the plug-in hybrid option. Anyways, that doesn’t matter that much when compared to the juicier technical details.The eighth model line of the brand’s expanding TFSI e family has been announced for the UK market first, and Audi expects it to become available for ordering next spring – although pricing details are still being withheld for a little while longer.Both the regular Q3 and the coupe-like Q3 Sportback will arrive in S line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung trims while the base Technik grade is only available for the former model. Regardless of the selection, customers will receive an electrified powertrain consisting of a 1.4-liter TFSI gasoline engine (150 PS / 148 hp), an 85-(114 hp) electric motor, and a 13-battery pack.Total system output stands at 245 PS (242 hp), with the all-electric range promising up to 31 miles (50 km) of zero-emissions driving on a full charge as per the officialrating. As far as performance is concerned, the Q3 duo will reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and top speeds of 87 mph (140 kph) or 130 mph (209 kph) inor hybrid modes, respectively.