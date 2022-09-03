The Prolog E-Bike Is Lightweight, Stunning, and Made by a Tour de France Winner

It's 1986, and the 73rd running of the Tour de France is taking place. After a challenging and exhausting race, Greg LeMond took the win alongside his teammate, Bernard Hinault. It marked not only LeMond's first win but also the first victory for a carbon fiber bicycle in the sport's history. In 1995, LeMond Bikes emerged as a brand in partnership with Trek Corp. Together, they created one of the U.S. top road brands until parting ways 13 years later.