The Prince of Brunei’s $19M Scandalous Party Superyacht Sold After Two Decades

You know it’s bad when your own brother seizes your superyacht. That’s what allegedly happened in 1997, when Prince Jefri Bolkiah was removed as the finance minister of Brunei, by his brother, the sultan. The Prince had apparently embezzled billions, in addition to making headlines around the globe with his scandalous “hobbies” and lavish toys.
Just one year earlier, in 1996, Feadship had delivered to him the stunning, bespoke Samax. The original names that the Prince had chosen for the pleasure craft and its two tenders were controversial, to say the least. The 180-footer (55 meters) was as opulent as you would expect from a vessel that’s custom-built for a prince, and it became famous for its owner’s outrageous parties.
Luckily for the yacht’s reputation, after being seized by the Sultan of Brunei, it eventually changed ownership in 2000, and has remained with the same owner for more than two decades, until now. Although it stayed away from the spotlight this entire time, Samax continues to be one of the most sumptuous yachts ever built.
The VIP stateroom is almost the same size and just as opulent, located on the bridge deck, next to the second salon, featuring a grand piano. Even the elevator connecting the four decks is spectacular, encased inside a glass box that’s also fireproof. Additionally, separate staircases and entrances for the crew ensure that the service is as discrete as possible, according to Y.CO.
The spectacular VIP stateroom was apparently meant for the Sultan of Brunei himself, which is why it’s almost as luxurious as the main owner’s stateroom. But, as Y.CO states, the Prince’s brother never came on board the controversial yacht, unsurprisingly. This meant that the room stayed unused until the new owners took over the vessel and fortunately changed its crude initial name.
Samax has a considerable age, but this doesn’t make it any less impressive. Its famous original interior that was created for the Prince of Brunei has apparently been kept in great condition, while the mechanical and technical features also benefitted from extensive care.
Given that it’s been with the same owner for more than two decades, you could say that the yacht almost became a member of the family. Its twin 2,600 hp Caterpillar engines allow it to reach 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) and cover up to 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/8,334 km) in cruising mode.
sold for an undisclosed amount – its last-known asking price added up to €17,75 million ($19 million). In spite of all the changes coming its way, it will always be known as the former luxury toy of the infamous Prince of Brunei.
