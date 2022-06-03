autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 
The Prince of Brunei’s $19M Scandalous Party Superyacht Sold After Two Decades
With its imposing silhouette and bright hull, Samax makes no secret of the fact that it was built for Royalty. But its initial owner was not your typical member of a Royal family, who became infamous for his over-the-top luxury toys. Despite its famous past, this superyacht is ready to start a new chapter.

The Prince of Brunei’s $19M Scandalous Party Superyacht Sold After Two Decades

Home > News > Coverstory
3 Jun 2022, 02:59 UTC ·
Samax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax SuperyachtSamax Superyacht
You know it’s bad when your own brother seizes your superyacht. That’s what allegedly happened in 1997, when Prince Jefri Bolkiah was removed as the finance minister of Brunei, by his brother, the sultan. The Prince had apparently embezzled billions, in addition to making headlines around the globe with his scandalous “hobbies” and lavish toys.

Just one year earlier, in 1996, Feadship had delivered to him the stunning, bespoke Samax. The original names that the Prince had chosen for the pleasure craft and its two tenders were controversial, to say the least. The 180-footer (55 meters) was as opulent as you would expect from a vessel that’s custom-built for a prince, and it became famous for its owner’s outrageous parties.

Luckily for the yacht’s reputation, after being seized by the Sultan of Brunei, it eventually changed ownership in 2000, and has remained with the same owner for more than two decades, until now. Although it stayed away from the spotlight this entire time, Samax continues to be one of the most sumptuous yachts ever built.

Its spectacular exterior spaces are owed to the acclaimed British designer Andrew Winch. The main deck is basically the owner’s entire unofficial deck. It houses the main salon with the dining area, a gym, an office, and the sprawling master’s suite. The suite itself includes a separate private lounge, in addition to a walk-in wardrobe and perhaps one of the most ornate bathrooms ever made.

The VIP stateroom is almost the same size and just as opulent, located on the bridge deck, next to the second salon, featuring a grand piano. Even the elevator connecting the four decks is spectacular, encased inside a glass box that’s also fireproof. Additionally, separate staircases and entrances for the crew ensure that the service is as discrete as possible, according to Y.CO.

The spectacular VIP stateroom was apparently meant for the Sultan of Brunei himself, which is why it’s almost as luxurious as the main owner’s stateroom. But, as Y.CO states, the Prince’s brother never came on board the controversial yacht, unsurprisingly. This meant that the room stayed unused until the new owners took over the vessel and fortunately changed its crude initial name.

The opulent styling extends even to the outdoor bar near the jacuzzi, on the sun deck. There are also several al-fresco dining options, generous enough for up to 16 guests, which can be accommodated across the yacht’s eight lavish cabins.

Samax has a considerable age, but this doesn’t make it any less impressive. Its famous original interior that was created for the Prince of Brunei has apparently been kept in great condition, while the mechanical and technical features also benefitted from extensive care.

Given that it’s been with the same owner for more than two decades, you could say that the yacht almost became a member of the family. Its twin 2,600 hp Caterpillar engines allow it to reach 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) and cover up to 4,500 nautical miles (5,178 miles/8,334 km) in cruising mode.

After a debut that made headlines, followed by a discrete private ownership, the imposing Samax is facing a new beginning once again. The iconic Feadship superyacht has recently been sold for an undisclosed amount – its last-known asking price added up to €17,75 million ($19 million). In spite of all the changes coming its way, it will always be known as the former luxury toy of the infamous Prince of Brunei.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
superyacht luxury yacht yacht luxury royalty SAMAX Feadship
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories