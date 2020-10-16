The Power of Tech: Android Phones Will Use AR to Bring a Car in Your Driveway

The adoption of AR tech has skyrocketed in the last 12 months or so, and companies like Apple, Google, and other technology giants are pushing hard for this innovation to expand to more markets.
As far as the automotive world is concerned, the AR can be used in a wide variety of ways, including for navigation, as simply pointing the camera of an AR-capable device to the road can provide drivers with more advanced navigation directions that wouldn’t be possible on traditional solutions.
Google is trying to do something different with the AR engine available on Android phones and today announced that users would be able to see a specific car model in different colors, zoom in to check out all the details, and even step inside to inspect the interior, all from the comfort of their phones.
And it’s all thanks to an AR version of that car, with Google working with a series of manufacturers to make it possible. The feature is currently in the testing phase in the United States, and the Mountain View-based search giant says it’s already collaborating with Volvo and Porsche to bring it to users.
The best of all is that the AR implementation also gives us the power to use the phone camera in order to place the car in our driveways. So theoretically, you can see in detail how a vehicle would look like in front of your cars, everything in the color you want and with the background you want.
Needless to say, you’ll need an AR-capable smartphone running Android, but Google will share more information on the requirements when the new feature finally launches.
As for the public availability, the search firm hasn’t yet disclosed any ETA since it’s still experimenting with this new feature, but it says that it plans to roll it out to users in the United States soon.
