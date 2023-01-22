The Porsche 718 Boxter S Wrecks the 2023 Nissan Z, but Is the Price Difference Justified?

For fans, seeing the 2023 Nissan Z in action can be somewhat of a sight to behold. Its retro-futuristic-inspired design (at least towards the rear) does have a certain mesmerizing aspect to it. If one thing is for certain, is that seeing it race a Porsche 718 Boxster S is aking to having a small-sized orchestra play in your backyard, just for you alone. Well, at least if your backyard was the Dunnville Autodrome drag strip in Ontario, Canada.

10 photos