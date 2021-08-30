The Plybertruck Is the Cybertruck’s Poorer, More Awesome Cousin from Out of Town

Since the highly-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck is no longer entering production at the end of the year and pre-order holders still have a somewhat uncertain and long wait ahead, here’s something fun to pass the time. It doesn’t hold a candle to the e-truck, but it’s awesome in its own right.
Meet the Plybertruck, a “fun version of the Tesla Cybertruck” created with the sole purpose of entering the Gambler 500 rally, an off-road competition for homemade, impractical vehicles for which owners must not pay more than $500 to buy. They can then do whatever mods they want to their crappy car, to ensure it makes it to the finish line.
The Plybertruck is one such vehicle and, while it’s enjoying more time in the spotlight right now after it was featured on reddit’s famous S**ty Car Mods sub, it’s been around since the end of last year. It’s a Cybertruck replica only on the outside, because it’s still an ICE (internal combustion engine) car: it’s based on a first-generation Acura MDX.
The conversion comes courtesy of self-titled unprofessional racecar driver CJ Cromwell from Arizona, and he’s been taking it at all sorts of events similar to the one it’s been created for. Needless to say, given the interest in the Cybertruck and whatever resemblance it bears to it, it never fails to cause serious waves.
Earlier this month, the Plybertruck (it even has its own Facebook page, so you know this is serious business) got a series of upgrades, including new exhaust with flaps, new tires, new windshield, and a new battery. All that plywood on top of the MDX is starting to show signs of wear and tear, but at the very least, this thing can still drive around the dirt track. Earlier this year, for instance, it put in an appearance at the Hooptie X rally as a recovery vehicle.
Clearly, the Plybertruck will never be able to do the things Elon Musk said the Cybertruck would do. It can’t even compare to other wooden-bodied cars in terms of the quality of the woodwork. It is, by all means, Cybertruck’s poorer cousin from out of town, come to embarrass himself and others, while completely oblivious to what’s happening. But it’s still pretty awesome.
The Plybertruck is one such vehicle and, while it’s enjoying more time in the spotlight right now after it was featured on reddit’s famous S**ty Car Mods sub, it’s been around since the end of last year. It’s a Cybertruck replica only on the outside, because it’s still an ICE (internal combustion engine) car: it’s based on a first-generation Acura MDX.
The conversion comes courtesy of self-titled unprofessional racecar driver CJ Cromwell from Arizona, and he’s been taking it at all sorts of events similar to the one it’s been created for. Needless to say, given the interest in the Cybertruck and whatever resemblance it bears to it, it never fails to cause serious waves.
Earlier this month, the Plybertruck (it even has its own Facebook page, so you know this is serious business) got a series of upgrades, including new exhaust with flaps, new tires, new windshield, and a new battery. All that plywood on top of the MDX is starting to show signs of wear and tear, but at the very least, this thing can still drive around the dirt track. Earlier this year, for instance, it put in an appearance at the Hooptie X rally as a recovery vehicle.
Clearly, the Plybertruck will never be able to do the things Elon Musk said the Cybertruck would do. It can’t even compare to other wooden-bodied cars in terms of the quality of the woodwork. It is, by all means, Cybertruck’s poorer cousin from out of town, come to embarrass himself and others, while completely oblivious to what’s happening. But it’s still pretty awesome.