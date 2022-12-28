The Phoenix Gooseneck Tiny Home Is Custom Downsizing at Its Best (and Most Luxurious)

Downsizing still has benefits, even at those times when it’s not done “by the book,” which purists would take to mean a tiny in which you have to bump elbows or heads to perform basic maneuvers, which is always traveling, and where everything is… well, downsized. Like everything in life, the tiny house movement means a lot of thing for a lot of different people, and luckily, there are builders to cover the range of needs, desires and budgets.
To the countless tinies that are on the budget and of very compact size, there are a handful of tinies that defy the very idea of a tiny home, custom projects that squeeze incredible functionality and luxury features in a larger space, and are excellent examples of mobile home craftsmanship. The Phoenix falls in that latter category: a tiny home that can sleep as many as six people, styled like a rustic cabin on wheels, offering full-size living areas, and a sense of luxury and comfort you’d be pressed to find in smaller builds.
The Phoenix was completed and delivered to the owners in 2018. The builder, Utah-based Alpine Tiny Homes, has since gone out of business, but this project stands as testament for the kind of work they could do. The Phoenix is a fully custom unit, built as a replacement for the family home that had been lost in the fire of Santa Rosa, California from 2017.
In total, this tiny offers 410 square feet (38 square meters) of living space divided between several areas. The kitchen and the bathroom are full-size and, dare we say it, better fitted than some residential units around. The exterior of the tiny is done in fiber cement, while the interior is engineered bamboo for the floors, and shiplap for the walls and ceiling, with exposed aged wood beams. The vaulted ceilings add height and airiness to the space, while the skylights allow for cross-ventilation and natural light.
The Phoenix is a gooseneck tiny house, and that also allowed the builder some room to get creative with the final layout. Access is done through either side, by means of dutch doors, directly into the living room or the kitchen. There’s a large entertainment center in the living that can be hidden from view by means of barn-door-style shutters, an electric fireplace, and a couch that can turn into a bed at night.
The kitchen is full-size, with a four-burner stove and double oven, a massive fridge and freezer, and copper accents that add more charm to the space, like the farm sink and the gorgeous extractor. The kitchen extends into the living area by means of a fold-down breakfast bar located in front of the pass-through windows – a very lovely place to sit down for a meal with a view.
the gooseneck part, you pass the bathroom on the left, also hidden behind a barn door. It houses a custom subway tile walk-in shower with a rain showerhead, a trough sink with a custom vanity that matches the cabinetry in the kitchen, and a vented composting toilet. Also here is the washer-dryer, a must-have for a larger family.
The storage-integrating stairs that lead away from the bathroom are framed by a custom bookcase and take you to the bedroom. Impressively enough, this area has standing height, which is a rarity for many tinies, and even more so for tinies that favor the loft bedroom layout like this one. The queen-size bed has deep storage accessible on either side, including from up above, and there’s a separate mini-split unit and a window to create the desired temperature even with the door closed.
If you thought The Phoenix was an oddity because it had a fireplace and a bookcase, know that it has a “secret room,” too.
It’s a baby nook accessible from the master bedroom by means of another set of storage-integrating stairs. It sits over the bathroom and can be used either as an additional sleeping loft for the kids (or playroom) or for storage. As imagined for this family, it’s a kids’ room and, while very small, it has an opening skylight and a window, so it doesn’t feel claustrophobic.
kW solar panel array installed on the ground nearby, but it also has a standard RV-style hookup for electricity and water. It has an exterior shower and exterior lights, and when it was unveiled to the world in 2018, the plan was to add a deck to it, as well. The final cost of the project, as shown in the videos and the photos in the gallery, was of $110,000. That’s a lot of money for a mobile home, but considering this was a custom luxury unit, it’s not the priciest we’ve seen. But it’s definitely among the fanciest.
