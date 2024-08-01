The People Have Spoken: Android Auto and CarPlay Are Great, Car Infotainment Is Not

If you follow the news in the automotive space and keep an eye on General Motors, Tesla, and Rivian, you probably believe that the end is nigh for Android Auto and CarPlay.
These three carmakers are the biggest names holding out against the Android Auto and CarPlay invasion, sticking with in-house infotainment systems or using quiet approaches for more nefarious plans, such as subscription-based models (I'm looking at you, GM!).
While Tesla has no intention to adopt CarPlay, GM went all-in on Android Automotive and blocked Android Auto and CarPlay, and Rivian started working on bringing the best of CarPlay to its infotainment system, a new study shows that people still enjoy connecting their smartphones to their cars.
The JD Power 2024 US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study paints a picture that we're all familiar with: drivers love Android Auto and CarPlay and hate native infotainment software that is often clumsy, slow, and a nightmare to interact with.
One of the reasons Android Auto and CarPlay have become so incredibly popular is carmakers' lazy efforts in software development. Most car manufacturers had no problem giving in infotainment control to Apple and Google a decade ago, believing that investing in software development would be a waste of time, money, and resources. They decided to allow Apple and Google to power the infotainment experience, and the rapid rise in smartphone popularity powered a trend that is still unstoppable today.
Car manufacturers are trying to reclaim control of the infotainment system, mainly as they discovered that it could become a money-making machine. General Motors is the best example, as the American car giant decided to adopt Android Automotive and block Android Auto and CarPlay in its new EV models. Android Automotive has the technical means to allow Android Auto and CarPlay, but the company blocked the two systems, restricting the use of its infotainment system to Android Automotive.
The study reveals that infotainment systems are getting unnecessarily complicated, and drivers hate it. This is one of the reasons they stick with Android Auto and CarPlay, both of which offer a familiar experience they can have anytime, anywhere. Powered by their mobile devices, Android Auto and CarPlay offer simplicity, an ad-free experience (something that carmakers might be against with this rush for in-house infotainment systems), and easy access to must-have features like navigation and phone calls.
This is another reason why they prefer Android Auto and CarPlay. The app they use for listening to music or podcasts is at a one-tap distance, and they're already familiar with the experience from their smartphones.
Drivers feel like automakers "create needless complexity" by adding more and more features to their vehicle infotainment systems. They only create a cluttered experience that is harder to interact with, and the simplest audio-related tasks have become a major pain in the neck. The study raises one big question: are automakers "in tune with the desires and needs of their customers?"
Google is designing a new experience that includes one-tap access to radio stations, and Android Auto could eventually upgrade these capabilities with online radio stations, satellite radio, and other options that aren't otherwise available in native infotainment. These features are still in the works, and Google has remained tight-lipped on their development.
Meanwhile, Apple is working on finalizing the next-generation CarPlay, which should also offer an upgraded experience with deeper vehicle integration, more listening options, and a customized look and feel for each brand. Aston Martin and Porsche will launch the first CarPlay 2.0-powered models this year, but Apple has already promised a flood of cars running the new experience. More information is expected to surface in September when Apple announces the new-generation iPhone.
While Tesla has no intention to adopt CarPlay, GM went all-in on Android Automotive and blocked Android Auto and CarPlay, and Rivian started working on bringing the best of CarPlay to its infotainment system, a new study shows that people still enjoy connecting their smartphones to their cars.
The JD Power 2024 US Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study paints a picture that we're all familiar with: drivers love Android Auto and CarPlay and hate native infotainment software that is often clumsy, slow, and a nightmare to interact with.
One of the reasons Android Auto and CarPlay have become so incredibly popular is carmakers' lazy efforts in software development. Most car manufacturers had no problem giving in infotainment control to Apple and Google a decade ago, believing that investing in software development would be a waste of time, money, and resources. They decided to allow Apple and Google to power the infotainment experience, and the rapid rise in smartphone popularity powered a trend that is still unstoppable today.
The numbers speak for themselves. Customer satisfaction is much higher in the case of Android Auto and CarPlay users (832 and 840 points, respectively) than for infotainment systems (an average score of 805 points). The study has an obvious conclusion: drivers still like to use their phones to power infotainment and are not interested in "what manufacturers are providing."
Car manufacturers are trying to reclaim control of the infotainment system, mainly as they discovered that it could become a money-making machine. General Motors is the best example, as the American car giant decided to adopt Android Automotive and block Android Auto and CarPlay in its new EV models. Android Automotive has the technical means to allow Android Auto and CarPlay, but the company blocked the two systems, restricting the use of its infotainment system to Android Automotive.
The study reveals that infotainment systems are getting unnecessarily complicated, and drivers hate it. This is one of the reasons they stick with Android Auto and CarPlay, both of which offer a familiar experience they can have anytime, anywhere. Powered by their mobile devices, Android Auto and CarPlay offer simplicity, an ad-free experience (something that carmakers might be against with this rush for in-house infotainment systems), and easy access to must-have features like navigation and phone calls.
Listening to music in the car has also become more difficult. The study indicates that switching between audio sources in the car is a mess, and 25% of the drivers believe this only leads to a poor audio experience. The reason is simple. 23% of the users claim the "difficult menu structure" is at fault, as drivers must browse complicated menus before they reach the feature they're interested in.
This is another reason why they prefer Android Auto and CarPlay. The app they use for listening to music or podcasts is at a one-tap distance, and they're already familiar with the experience from their smartphones.
Drivers feel like automakers "create needless complexity" by adding more and more features to their vehicle infotainment systems. They only create a cluttered experience that is harder to interact with, and the simplest audio-related tasks have become a major pain in the neck. The study raises one big question: are automakers "in tune with the desires and needs of their customers?"
The clumsy audio-listening experience is on Google's agenda for the future of Android Auto. The search giant wants to integrate radio stations directly into the app so users would no longer have to leave Android Auto. The current experience doesn't allow drivers to connect to the car's radio from within Android Auto, so users must leave the app and interact with the native vehicle software. They must return to Android Auto manually after they choose the radio station.
Google is designing a new experience that includes one-tap access to radio stations, and Android Auto could eventually upgrade these capabilities with online radio stations, satellite radio, and other options that aren't otherwise available in native infotainment. These features are still in the works, and Google has remained tight-lipped on their development.
Meanwhile, Apple is working on finalizing the next-generation CarPlay, which should also offer an upgraded experience with deeper vehicle integration, more listening options, and a customized look and feel for each brand. Aston Martin and Porsche will launch the first CarPlay 2.0-powered models this year, but Apple has already promised a flood of cars running the new experience. More information is expected to surface in September when Apple announces the new-generation iPhone.