autoevolution

The Pentagon is Working On Hybrid Motorcycle For Special Forces

 
31 May 2017, 14:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Looks like that French company isn’t the only one planning to make a hybrid motorcycle; the Pentagon is currently working on a motorcycle for its special troops and its called the SilentHawk.
According to its developer, Logos Technologies, the SilentHawk is a prototype hybrid-electric, all-terrain motorcycle designed for quiet, tactical insertion. In simple terms, the special forces need a small, silent vehicle capable to carry two people and their equipment in any terrain to surprise and catch/kill the bad guys.

Why did they go with a motorcycle? Simply because conventional transport vehicles have trouble negotiating extreme terrain and also suck at airdrop delivery. The SilentHawk, on the other hand, is small and narrow, making it perfect for thick forests, narrow mountain paths or rocky landscapes.

As said before, the bike uses a hybrid powertrain along with a 5.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The combustion engine can be fed with anything from standard gasoline to propane, AVGAS, and even jet fuel.

This way, the bike can run for up to 170 miles without refueling, including two hours in electric mode on a single charge. It can also reach a top speed of 80 mph and weighs 350 lbs.

"Because they're motorcycles and they're relatively small, you can put several of these in the back of a V-22 and they could be dropped off somewhere," said Doug Rombough, VP of Business Development for Logos Technologies. "They could go 50 miles, and when they get within 10 miles of an objective, they could shut off that multi-fuel engine, and go all-electric—the only noise [they] will produce at that point will be the noise of the tires on the surface and or the chain of the motorcycle."

Another interesting feature is its all-wheel-drive system for better traction in rough terrain. However, the developers aren’t ready to give the bike green light to enter production. They say it needs to be lighter and fancy the idea of ditching liquid-cooled engine for an air-cooled one.
concept bike bike tech bike industry army
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78