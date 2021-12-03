The Panoz Roadster Was Everything That Ford Mustang Couldn't, Could Be Yours for 50 Grand

Based on the mechanics of the halo pony car, the Panoz Roadster was everything that Ford Mustang couldn't as a purist sports car. Turns out, if you are interested, you could get one now on eBay for 50 grand.
The Ford Mustang is one of the most popular sports cars for the masses. Chances are, this is the first model that springs to your mind when thinking about an affordable car with speed abilities. True, some of them were crap, being powered by Lima four-cylinder engines or garbage V6s, but you could always swap a V8 under the hood.
Powerful and iconic as it is, the Mustang was never a true sports car, often handling like an old lady on the way to the grocery store. In the ‘90s, if you wanted better performance with the 5.0-liter Mustang and handling true to the motorsport ambitions, you would’ve opted for a Panoz Roadster instead. Provided that you had a healthy stack of cash, of course.
The lesser-known American sports cars producer kept the Mustang base but stripped the car of everything unnecessary, shedding nearly 900 pounds (approx. 450 kg). And when we say “everything unnecessary” we mean, literally, everything, except for the engine and the wheels. The only amenity this car has is a small heater to defrost the windshield, as this was mandatory according to U.S. law.
Well, the operation seems to pay off, as this 2,300-pound machine can achieve 0-60 mph (97 kph) in about 4.6 seconds, or just as quick as a Ferrari F40. Well, being built by Panoz, which has extensive connections with motorsport, we kind of expected that. The car is also freaking exclusive, as only 44 were built.
If you would like to own such a car these days, you are in luck, as one of those 44 cars is up for grabs on eBay. At $49,500, it is not the cheapest Panoz Roadster on the market either (as per Hagerty Valuation Tool) but sports cars enthusiasts will certainly appreciate the spirit of this car. Especially as this baby has aluminum body panels, stainless steel chassis, SLA front suspension with coilovers, a 4-link rear suspension with coilovers, and a removable hardtop.
