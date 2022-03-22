autoevolution
The Pandemic Is the Reason Why Brits Love Their Cars More Than Ever

22 Mar 2022
Two years ago, the world entered its first lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The world has yet to return to its former ways, and this can also be seen in driving habits. Recent research from the UK shows that people drive less than they used to before the first lockdown, but they love their cars more.
The survey found that one in three drivers in Britain appreciates their car more than ever. At the same time, the research conducted by the folks over at Auto Express also found that a quarter of Brits commute less by car than they did before the pandemic, and they also do less driving for work.

Statistics show that a hybrid work schedule, where just some employees go to the office, or if they take turns working from home, does not work for about 71 percent of Brits. The same may be true for Americans, as well as many other nationalities if you think about it.

The best news from all this is the fact that almost 35 percent of drivers appreciate their vehicle more than they did before the pandemic. While that may be a bit strange, if you think about the fact that most people drove less than they did before the first lockdown, it may make sense.

Just think about it this way: fewer drivers on the roads, according to statistics, as well as fewer drivers overall, so all you need is a nice handbrake or an auto-hold mode for the transmission or the automatic gearbox, and it is settled.

As the researchers found, over 75 percent of interviewed parties drive less for work or for leisure than they did before, and this is not a problem Instead, about 34 percent of interviewed drivers noted that they appreciate their vehicle even more after the pandemic.

According to the makers of the survey, the main pillars of the popularity of car ownership are freedom and independence. If the vehicle makes someone feel that way, well, they are sold on it. Yes, it is not all about looks or power or fuel economy.

Instead, people appreciated their cars more because they got to maintain social distance with them, as well as having the convenience and practicality that one cannot get from a shared vehicle.

Despite this, having your own car was rated as the least important aspect of car ownership, which was ranked ever lower than the greater privacy offered instead of public transport.
Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery shows various people alongside vehicles.

